The decade-long CFL 3DownNation team: linebackers

You will find below the best linebackers of the 2010s based on the votes of our panel and our readership.

We decided to combine the linebacker positions on the medium side and the weak side because many candidates dressed the two positions. Fortunately, things went fairly evenly between the two points.

The player who finished at the top of the ballot has their name marked with an asterisk (*).

Central linebacker / weak side

Salomon Elimimian *

BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2010-2018)

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019-present)

133 games, 833 tackles, 33 sacks, nine forced fumbles, eight interceptions

Gray Cup Champion (2011)

CFL player par excellence (2014)

Best CFL Defensive Player (2014, 2016)

Best CFL Rookie (2010)

CFL star (2011, 2014, 2016, 2017)

West Division Star (2011, 2013, 2014, 2016, 2017, 2019)

Adam Bighill

BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2011-2016)

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2018-present)

132 games, 655 tackles, 41 sacks, 14 forced fumbles, 12 interceptions

Gray Cup Champion (2011, 2019)

Best CFL Defensive Player (2015, 2018)

CFL star (2012, 2013, 2015, 2016, 2018)

West Division Star (2012-2016, 2018)

Simoni Lawrence



Eskimos of Edmonton (2012)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2013-2019)

128 games, 533 tackles, 26 sacks, 11 interceptions, 10 forced fumbles

Best defensive player in the East Division (2015, 2019)

CFL Star (2015, 2019)

East Division Star (2014-2016, 2019)

J.C. Sherritt

Eskimos of Edmonton (2011-2018)

109 games, 507 tackles, 17 forced fumbles, 15 sacks, 14 interceptions

Gray Cup Champion (2015)

Best CFL Defensive Player (2012)

Best Western Division Rookie (2011)

CFL star (2012)

West Division Star (2012)

Henoc Muamba

Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2011-2013)

Montreal Alouettes (2015, 2018-2019)

Saskatchewan Roughriders (2016-2017)

108 games, 468 tackles, 14 forced fumbles, 12 sacks, five interceptions

Best Canadian Player of the CFL (2019)

Best Canadian Player in the Eastern Division (2013)

CFL Star (2013, 2019)

East Division Star (2013, 2018, 2019)

Honorable mentions

1) Juwan Simpson

2) Bear Woods

3) Shea Emry

4) Kyries Hebert

Strong linebacker

Chip Cox *

Montreal Alouettes (2010-2018)

695 tackles, 29 bags, 19 forced escapees, 16 interceptions

Gray Cup Champion (2010)

Most Outstanding Defensive Player (2013)

CFL Star (2011, 2013)

East Division Star (2010-2014)

Keon Raymond

Calgary Stampeders (2010-2015)

Toronto Argonauts (2016)

Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2016)

111 games, 310 tackles, 25 interceptions, 10 sacks, three forced fumbles

Gray Cup Champion (2014)

West Division Star (2011, 2012)

Honorable mentions

1) Maurice Leggett

2) Korey Banks

3) Rico Murray

4) Abdul Kanneh

Depth table

With three groups of positions finished, here is how our depth table is formed. Come back tomorrow when we add our defensive linemen.