The decade-long CFL 3DownNation team: defensive line

Photo Scott Grant / CFLPhotoArchive.com
What is a great defense without a front-elite?
Here are the top six defensive liners of the past decade; the four starters were runaway winners, but the vote for the two backup seats was extremely tight.
The player who finished at the top of the ballot has their name marked with an asterisk (*).
Defensive tackle
1) Almondo Sewell *
Edmonton Eskimos (2011-present)
139 games, 282 tackles, 60 sacks, two forced fumbles
Gray Cup Champion (2015)
CFL Star (2013-2017, 2019)
West Division Star (2012-2017, 2019)
2) Ted Laurent
Eskimos of Edmonton (2011-2013)
Hamilton Tiger-Cats (2014-present)
142 games, 186 tackles, 48 sacks, seven forced fumbles
CFL star (2014-2015)
West Division Star (2012)
East Division Star (2014-2016, 2018)
3) Micah Johnson
Calgary Stampeders (2013-2018)
Saskatchewan Roughriders (2019-present)
96 games, 184 tackles, 45 sacks, six forced fumbles, two interceptions
Gray Cup Champion (2014, 2018)
CFL star (2016-2018)
West Division Star (2016-2018)
Honorable mentions
1) Cleyon Laing
2) Zack Evans
3) Tearrius George
4) Bryant Turner
Defensive end
1) Charleston Hughes *
Calgary Stampeders (2010-2017)
Saskatchewan Roughriders (2018-2019)
157 games, 383 tackles, 119 sacks, 28 forced fumbles, three interceptions
Gray Cup Champion (2014)
Best Player in the West Division (2013)
CFL star (2012, 2013, 2016-2019)
West Division Star (2010, 2012, 2013, 2015-2019)
2) John Bowman
Montreal Alouettes (2010-present)
169 games, 354 tackles, 105 sacks, 23 forced fumbles, one interception
Gray Cup Champion (2010)
CFL Star (2010, 2015)
East Division Star (2010, 2012-2015, 2017-2019)
3) Odell Willis
Winnipeg Blue Bombers (2010-2011)
Saskatchewan Roughriders (2012)
Eskimos of Edmonton (2013-2017)
BEFORE CHRIST. Lions (2018-present)
175 games, 238 tackles, 91 sacks, 22 forced fumbles, three interceptions
Gray Cup Champion (2015)
CFL Star (2011, 2014)
East Division Star (2011)
West Division Star (2014)
Honorable mentions
1) Willie Jefferson
2) John Chick
3) Shawn Lemon
4) Marcus Howard
Depth table
Defense and special teams are complete as shown below. Stay tuned as we start to fill the attacking side of the ball tomorrow.