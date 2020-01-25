The death toll stands at 22 from the earthquake in Turkey; 1,100 injured

ANKARA, Turkey – The death toll from a heavy earthquake in eastern Turkey rose to 22 on Saturday as rescue workers search for people trapped under the rubble of collapsed buildings, said officials.

Speaking at a televised press conference near the epicenter of the earthquake in Elazig province, Interior Minister Suleyman Soylu said 18 people were killed in Elazig and four in the city neighbor of Malatya.

Some 1,103 people were injured, including 34 in intensive care but not in critical condition, said Health Minister Fahrettin Koca.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan attended the funeral of a mother and son killed in the earthquake during a visit to the most affected areas. He warned people against repeating “negative” rumors that the country was unprepared for the earthquakes.

“Do not listen to rumors, do not listen to anyone’s negative and contrary propaganda and know that we are your servants,” said Erdogan.

Various earthquake monitoring centers have given magnitudes ranging from 6.5 to 6.8. for the earthquake, which struck Friday at 8:55 pm local time (1755 GMT) near the city of Sivrice in the province of Elazig, said the Turkish Presidency of Disaster and Emergency Management (AFAD).

It was followed by 398 aftershocks, the strongest of them with magnitudes 5.4 and 5.1, the disaster management agency said.

Rescuers and security forces distributed tents, beds and blankets as night temperatures fell below freezing in the affected areas. Mosques, schools, gyms and student dormitories were opened for hundreds of people who left their homes after the earthquake.

“The earthquake was very serious. We desperately missed (from our house), ”Emre Gocer told Anadolu news agency as he and his family took refuge in a gym in Sivrice. “We don’t have a safe place at the moment.”

Erdogan visited Sirvice and the city of Elazig, the provincial capital, located about 565 kilometers (350 miles) east of Ankara on Saturday afternoon. The Turkish leader has promised state support to those affected by the disaster.

“We will not leave anyone out in the open,” he said.

Earlier, a prosecutor in the capital Ankara announced the opening of an investigation into “provocative” publications on social networks. The Anadolu news agency said that the Turkish broadcasting authority was also examining media coverage of the earthquake.

At least five buildings in Sivrice and 25 in Malatya province were destroyed during the disaster, said Minister of the Environment and Urbanization, Murat Kurum. Hundreds of other structures were damaged and made dangerous.

AFAD reported that 42 people were rescued while search teams were raking through destroyed apartment buildings.

Television footage showed rescuers kidnapping a woman from the wreckage of a collapsed building 19 hours after the main earthquake.

A prison in Adiyaman, 110 kilometers (70 miles) southwest of the epicenter, was evacuated due to damage to more than 800 prisoners transferred to nearby prisons.

AFAD said 28 rescue teams were working 24 hours a day. More than 2,600 staff members from 39 of the 81 Turkish provinces were sent to the disaster site. Unmanned drones were used to inspect the damaged areas and coordinate rescue efforts.

“Our greatest hope is that the death toll will not increase,” said Speaker of the Parliament Mustafa Sentop.

Communications companies have announced free telephone and Internet services for residents of the earthquake-affected region.

Neighboring Greece, at odds with Turkey over maritime borders and gas exploration rights, has offered to send rescue teams to assist the Turkish teams.

Erdogan appeared to reject the offer of outside assistance during his visit to Elazig, telling reporters: “Our state does not need anything.”

Turkey sits at the top of two major fault lines and earthquakes are common. Two strong earthquakes struck northwestern Turkey in 1999, killing around 18,000 people.

A magnitude 6 earthquake killed 51 people in Elazig in 2010.