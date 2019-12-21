The death toll rises to 17 as protests against Indian citizenship continue – nationally

Loading...

Three people died in clashes between protesters and police in northern India on Saturday, increasing the nationwide death toll in protests against a new citizenship law to 17, police said.

OP Singh, the chief of police in Uttar Pradesh, said recent deaths have increased the death toll in the state to nine since Friday, when police clashed with thousands of demonstrators who took to the streets in several parts of the country opposing the new law they say discriminates against Muslims.

"The death toll may increase," said Singh. He did not disclose further details of the recent deaths.

The ongoing backlash against the law has been the strongest demonstration of dissent against the nationalist government of Hindu Prime Minister Narendra Modi since his first election in 2014.

The law allows Hindus, Christians and other religious minorities who are illegally staying in India to become citizens if they can show that their religion has persecuted them in the Muslim majority in Bangladesh, Pakistan and Afghanistan. This does not apply to Muslims.

Critics criticized the law as violating India's secular constitution and called it the recent efforts by the Modi government to marginalize the country's 200 million Muslims. Modi has defended the law as a humanitarian gesture.

Six people were killed in clashes in Uttar Pradesh on Friday, and police said on Saturday that more than 600 people have been detained as part of "preventive measures" since then.

The police have passed a British colonial law prohibiting the gathering of more than four people in some parts of the state.

The Indian Ministry of Information and Broadcasting issued a recommendation on Friday night calling on broadcasters across the country not to use content that could lead to further violence. The ministry called for "strict compliance".

In the northeastern border state of Assam, where Internet services were restored after a ten-day blockade, hundreds of women held a sit-in against the law in Gauhati, the state capital, on Saturday.

"Our peaceful protests will continue until this illegal and unconstitutional amendment to the Citizenship Act is abolished," said Samujjal Bhattacharya, chairman of the All Assam Students Union, who organized the rally.

He declined an offer of talks from Assam chief minister Sarbananda Sonowal and said talks could not take place if the "government hoped for a compromise".

In New Delhi, police on Saturday accused more than a dozen people of violent violence-related arguments in the Daryaganj area of ​​the capital on Friday night.

Malaysian Prime Minister Mahathir Mohamad meanwhile criticized the law as unfair.

At a press conference following the conclusion of an Islamic summit in Kuala Lumpur, Mahathir said on Saturday that India was a secular state and that people's religions should not prevent them from achieving citizenship.

"I find it unfair to exclude Muslims from citizenship," he said.

The protests against the law take place as part of the ongoing crushing of the majority of Muslims in Kashmir. The troubled Himalayan region was freed from its semi-autonomous status in August and downgraded from one state to federal territory.

The demonstrations also follow a controversial process in Assam aimed at eliminating foreigners illegally living in the country. Almost 2 million people were excluded from an official list of citizens, about half of the Hindus and half of the Muslims, and were asked to prove their citizenship or to be considered foreign.

India is building a detention center for some of the tens of thousands of people who are expected to enter the country illegally. Modi's interior minister, Amit Shah, has agreed to conduct the process nationwide.

