The death toll in China reaches 259; WHO warns countries to | paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

The number of confirmed cases in China rose to 11,791 and exceeded the number at the outbreak of SARS in 2002-03 or the severe acute respiratory syndrome. The rapid spread of the virus in two months prompted the World Health Organization to launch a global emergency on Thursday.

That statement “has reversed the turn” of a cautious attitude to recommend that governments prepare for the possibility of the virus spreading, said the WHO representative in Beijing, Gauden Galea. Most of the cases reported so far are people who have visited China or their relatives.

The agency acted for poorer countries that might not be equipped to respond, Galea said. Such a statement requires a coordinated international response and can provide more money and resources.

The WHO said it was particularly concerned that some cases abroad involved human-to-human transmission.

“Countries need to prepare for possible imports to identify cases as early as possible and to be ready for a domestic outbreak control, if that happens,” Galea told The Associated Press.

On Friday, the United States announced a public health emergency and President Donald Trump signed an order for access to aliens who have visited China in the last 14 days, according to scientists the longest incubation period of the virus. The restrictions do not apply to close relatives of US citizens and permanent residents.

China criticized US controls and “unfriendly comments” that Beijing was not working.

“Just as the WHO recommended against travel restrictions, the US rushed the other way. Certainly not a gesture of goodwill, “said Ministry of Foreign Affairs spokeswoman Hua Chunying.

WHO Secretary General, Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, said that despite the emergency declaration “there is no reason for measures that unnecessarily disrupt international travel and trade.”

Meanwhile, iPhone maker Apple announced on Saturday that it would close all its 42 stores as well as its main offices in mainland China, one of its largest markets, until 9 February.

The ruling Communist Party postponed the end of the Lunar New Year holiday in Hubei Province, where Wuhan is located, for an undefined “appropriate size” and appealed to the people there to stay at home.

Another closed city in Hubei, Huanggang, forbade almost all residents on Saturday to leave their homes with the strictest controls that have been imposed so far. The government said that only one person from every household should be allowed to buy food every two days.

“Others are not allowed to go out, except for medical treatment, to do epidemic prevention and control or to work in supermarkets and pharmacies,” it said in an announcement.

Anti-disease control in China began with the suspension of aircraft, bus and train connections to Wuhan, an industrial center of 11 million people, on January 23. The lockdown has spread to surrounding cities.

The holiday, China’s busiest annual travel season, ends Sunday in the rest of the country after a three-day extension to delay the return to factories and offices by hundreds of millions of employees. The official Xinhua News Agency said that people in Hubei who work outside the province were also given an extended vacation.

The party decision “stressed the importance of preventing and combating the epidemic among travelers,” Xinhua said.

Starting Sunday, the United States will direct flights from China to seven major airports where passengers can be screened. Those returning from the Hubei province are subject to a 14-day quarantine. On Saturday, Secretary of Defense Mark Esper approved a request from the Ministry of Health and Human Services for the possible use of military facilities for 1,000 people who may have to be quarantined on arrival abroad.

American Airlines, British Airways, Finnair and Cathay Pacific of Hong Kong have canceled or reduced the service to mainland China. Vietnam has suspended all flights to China. Delta Air Lines said on Saturday that it was speeding up plans to suspend its flights between the US and China, while the last flight from China is now leaving on Sunday.

The American order followed a travel advice for Americans to consider leaving China. Japan and Germany also discourage non-essential journeys to China. Great Britain did it too, except for Hong Kong and Macao.

Countries such as Bangladesh, India, Indonesia, Sri Lanka, South Korea and Turkey all evacuated citizens from China on Saturday. The Kremlin said that Russia would use its Air Force aircraft for evacuations from Saturday.

The German defense minister said that a plane with 128 passengers, most German citizens, was refused permission to land in and refuel in Moscow because of what the Russians said there was no capacity. The military transport aircraft had to divert to Helsinki before it landed in Frankfurt. None of the people on board were suspected of being infected, but according to the German Foreign Minister, they will all be quarantined for two weeks on a military basis.

At least 24 countries have reported cases since China informed the WHO about the new virus at the end of December.

Australia, Germany, Japan, South Korea, the United Arab Emirates, the United States and Vietnam all reported new cases on Saturday. Spain confirmed his first case – a German man who was in close contact with an infected person in Germany and then traveled to the Canary Islands with friends. Four friends who have been admitted to hospital with him have shown no symptoms.

Both the new virus and SARS come from the coronavirus family, including those that cause a cold.

The death rate in China is declining, but the number of confirmed cases will continue to grow because thousands of copies of suspected cases have yet to be tested, Galea said.

“The case fatality ratio is coming to a much lower level than we reported three, now four weeks ago,” he said.

Although scientists expect a limited transmission of the virus between people with family or other close contact, they are concerned about the spread of infections to people who may be less exposed.

___

Associated Press writers Aniruddha Ghosal in New Delhi, Tong-hyung Kim in Seoul, South Korea, Mari Yamaguchi in Tokyo, Hau Dinh in Hanoi, Vietnam, Niniek Karmini in Jakarta, Indonesia and Bharatha Mallawarachi in Colombo, Sri Lanka. contributed a report of.

Joe McDonald and Sam McNeil, The Associated Press