The death toll from the Chinese corona virus rises to 17

The death toll from the Coronavirus outbreak in China has risen to 17, almost doubling in the past 24 hours.

The Australian border and health authorities are on high alert in Sydney, where a flight from the Chinese city of Wuhan – in the epicenter of the outbreak – is due to arrive on Thursday at 11.35 a.m.

Four doctors and nurses from NSW Health and virology experts from Westmead Hospital and other countries are on standby.

The team will wear masks and gloves to examine anyone with symptoms.

“If it looks like you may have an infection … we can have tests and management started immediately,” said Jeremy McAnulty, Executive Director of NSW Health Protection.

However, identifying potential airlines at the airport is “by no means foolproof” because people who have been exposed to the virus may not have symptoms for days, McAnulty said.

The number of confirmed cases in mainland China is 546 – more than 300 reported the previous day.

Eight other people from around the world were diagnosed with this new form of viral pneumonia, in which nine patients were killed by Wednesday.

These figures, which were released by representatives of the Chinese province of Hubei, may change in the coming days. Hundreds of thousands are expected to travel from major cities to family businesses for the Lunar New Year.

In a desperate attempt to stop the spread of this virus, the nine million people in Wuhan have no access to public transportation, as the city blocks everything from buses and train stations to ferries and airports.

At an emergency meeting at the World Health Organization in Geneva, it was decided whether to report an “emergency case in the area of ​​public health of international interest”. You are expected to make the announcement on Thursday.

Health authorities have mandated that anyone wishing to go public in Wuhan – where the virus came from – wear a face mask.

Citizens wear masks to defend themselves against the new virus. Photo: Getty

This ranges from shopping centers to waiting rooms to parks.

“Those who do not meet the requirements are treated by the authorities in accordance with their respective duties and laws,” said a statement from the Wuhan City Council.

It comes after the Tokyo Olympics boxing qualifier, scheduled for next month in Wuhan, was canceled for fear of the deadly virus.

CNN cited scientists at Imperial College London who estimate that around 4,000 people have been infected in Wuhan since January 18.

Cases of illness have been reported in Japan, the Philippines, South Korea, Taiwan, Thailand and the United States, as well as in the Chinese regions of Hong Kong and Macau.

AFP map of China, Japan, Thailand, South Korea and the Wuhan Seafood Market, identified as the center of an outbreak of a SARS-like virus known as the 2019 Novel Corona Virus pic.twitter.com/BO0HCIcj2P

– AFP News Agency (@AFP) January 22, 2020

Several countries, including Australia, the United States, the United Kingdom and Russia, have tightened border health controls to prevent the spread of the disease.

North Korea has temporarily closed its border to all foreign tourists in response to the outbreak, according to a travel agency that offers tours of the country.

The new corona virus belongs to the same family of viruses that caused severe acute respiratory syndrome (SARS). A 2002/03 pandemic, which also broke out in China, killed 800 people worldwide.

Scientists in China said the new corona virus may have been transmitted during the illegal wildlife trade.

China’s director of the Disease Control and Prevention Center, Gao Fu, said the virus is believed to come from a Wuhan market from which it mutated and became human-to-human.

“As far as we know, the source was the wildlife sold at the fish market,” Gao told journalists on Wednesday.

“The virus of this wild animal is gradually mutating.”

The SARS-like #coronavirus creates such real scenes. Stay safe out there, my friends. 🙏😷 pic.twitter.com/uycbbsqget

– Jack Phan (@JackPhan) January 22, 2020

The SARS corona virus is believed to have been transmitted by civet cats, a type of wild animal that is considered a delicacy in parts of China.

The authorities did not specify the animal from which they suspected the new corona virus.

Face masks were quickly sold out in major Chinese cities on Wednesday, and authorities are asking people not to travel to Wuhan, a city of an estimated 11 million people, if possible.

The city said on Tuesday that it had installed infrared thermometers at airports, train stations and bus stops and disinfected public transport vehicles every day.

-with AAP