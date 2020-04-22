Prince is one of the best-selling music artists of all time. He dominated the music world with his unique character and was always in the audience with new women. However, there were some parts of his life he wanted to keep more private including the death of his son Amiir Nelson.

The prince married Mayte Garcia and welcomed a son

Dancer Mayte Garcia presented an audition tape to Prince’s team in 1990. She was invited to dance on her Diamonds and Pearls tour when she turned 18 in 1992. The two are four years old and were married on February 14, 1996. Many of his songs and became his muse. She found out she was pregnant shortly thereafter. His son Amiir was born on October 16, 1996. He was born with Pfeiffer Syndrome and could not breathe without a fan. It is a very rare genetic disorder that causes abnormalities in the skull, hands and feet. He died tragically six days after he was born.

In her memoir, The Most Beautiful: My Life with the Prince, she wrote, “They brought the baby to us. It was ruined on its side, casting small seals of air. Because there were no lids to blink, the eyes seemed astonished and dry. He grabbed me by the small hand, saying over and over, “Mom loves you, mom is here.”

Prince’s team members were able to see how sad the baby’s death had caused the couple. “It was very sad. I think I was really looking forward to being a father,” Prince Lindsley Allen’s former dancer told People. “It was very difficult for them and I don’t think they recovered from it. I felt a very fatherly feeling for him but nonetheless that was something I never really knew.” She went on to say that the two were very excited to be parents and even built a games room and a swing for your child.

They kept Amiir’s death a secret

Mayte and Prince participated in The Oprah Winfrey Show shortly after Amiir’s death. They did not talk about his death and instead pretended that the baby was still alive. Prince even gave Oprah a tour of the game room they built and he said it was his favorite room. The interview aired a month after the baby died. It was later revealed that Mayte did not want to participate in the interview because she was still healing from Amiir’s death, but he told her it was best if they did it together. When Oprah asked them to clarify the rumors about their baby, Prince said, “Our family is there. We’re just getting started. We have a lot of kids. A long way to go.”

Mayte became pregnant shortly thereafter but suffered a miscarriage. This has led to strain on the couple’s marriage after suffering so many heartbeats and losses. On their third birthday, they announced plans to annul their marriage and officially divorced in 2000. The sense of loss and grief has just ended their relationship.

Mayte continues to think about Amiir to this day

“Even today, I miss my son,” Mayte shared in an interview with the Mirror. She also said, “I think a child dying between a couple is what makes you stronger or doesn’t make it.” For me, it was very difficult to move forward and for us, as a couple, I think it probably broke us. “Mayte went on to adopt a daughter, Gia, while Prince died of an overdose in 2016.

Even though Prince is no longer with us, Mayte continues to honor his memory and even runs his charity Love 4 One Other.

The charity was created after Amiir’s death and aims to help people in similar situations and positively impact society in any way.

