The death of a 15-year-old boy in Texas is the youngest death from vaping lung injury in the United States

Updated: 10:23 PM EST Jan 9, 2020

The figures, effective January 7, include a total of 2,602 people hospitalized for vaping-related lung damage in the 50 states, the District of Columbia, Puerto Rico, and the US Virgin Islands.

Dallas County health officials reported on New Years Eve that a Dallas County teenager with a “chronic underlying medical condition” had become the county’s first death related to the epidemic of lung injury. Dallas County health and social services told CNN on Thursday that the person was 15 years old.

“Reporting a teenage death due to EVALI is so tragic,” said DCHHS director Dr Philip Huang in a statement last week. The term EVALI is used among health officials as a shorthand for “e-cigarette, or vaping, lung injury associated with the use of the product”.

“We are seeing that serious lung damage and even death can occur with short-term use of these products,” added Huang.

The CDC did not specify details on the identities of the deceased. The agency said, however, that the median age of the deceased patients was 51, with deaths ranging from 15 to 75 years. Other deaths are still under investigation, the agency said.

The CDC’s previous report on the epidemic of vaping-related lung injury, released on December 31, listed 2,561 hospitalized cases of vaping-related lung injury and 55 confirmed deaths – the youngest being 17 years old. The CDC decided in early December to report only cases that resulted in hospitalization.

Data suggests the epidemic may be declining after a peak in September, the CDC said, but states continue to report new cases and deaths to the agency weekly.

The CDC recommends that people do not use electronic cigarette products containing THC. Although it appears that vitamin E acetate, a thickener used in some vaping products, is associated with cases of lung damage, the agency cannot rule out other chemicals, he said. . In addition, no product or brand has been identified as the sole culprit.

