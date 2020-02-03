The deal with ‘Hamilton’ from Disney is perhaps one of the biggest in film history

Disney, always determined to own everything you’ve ever loved, has just found its newest draw: Hamilton. Lin-Manuel Miranda announced on Monday next year that the House of Mouse will release a filmed version of Hamilton, starring the original cast, in national cinemas. It is an undeniable advantage and apparently it came to a historic price of $ 75 million.

Deadline has reported the figure exclusively, citing multiple sources – and like reporter Mike Fleming Jr. it said, “I can’t think of a takeover of a finished movie that went for more money than this one.” (A representative for Disney did not immediately respond to The Daily Beast’s request for confirmation and comment.) But the investment seems logical; the theatrical run seems to attract many hamilfans, especially those who for whatever reason have not been able to see the stage production. And after that? It will be great food for the studio’s streaming service, Disney +.

It’s hard to overestimate Hamilton’s success as a stage production. It set a Tony nomination record in 2016, with 16 nodes that resulted in 11 total wins. It won Miranda a Pulitzer prize for drama. Amid sold-out shows and astronomical ticket prices and sales, the show received praise for revitalizing and revolutionizing Broadway as a whole. Celebrities seeing Hamilton became a miniature entertainment beat in itself.

In a statement, Miranda told Variety: “I fell in love with musical stories that grew up with the legendary collaborations of Howard Ashman-Alan Menken Disney, The Little Mermaid, Beauty and The Beast, Aladdin. I am so proud of what Tommy Kail has been able to capture in this filmed version of Hamilton – a live theatrical experience that feels just as immediate in your local cinema. We are delighted to partner with Disney to bring the original Broadway company from Hamilton to the largest possible audience. “

