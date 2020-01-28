The deadly Leftie Sam would love to wear a green hat after the golden summer

But Sams, who, three summers ago, wasn’t considered good enough to make the cut through the thunder – and got his first impression of the BBL with the Sixers – is ready to play the waiting game.

The 27-year-old knows whether he can achieve a strong performance in the BBL’s high-pressure final and next summer in the shortest format.

“One of my goals over the next two years is to get me on the Aussie team,” Sams told the Herald.

“So we play to represent Australia and I would be lying if I said it wasn’t on my radar.

“I was always confident that I would have a good big bash [this year], but I never expected to be the best wicket taker.

“I think I’ve learned from the last two big bashes and learned to deal with the pressure and stay present, even if you do poorly.”

His teammates from Thunder joked about the golden cap, which will be passed on to the best wicket taker and will continue to be seen in the finals, and have rarely left Sams’ head.

If thunder is to stop the hurricanes and their dynamite openers Wade and D’Arcy Short in their own back yard, Sams will need a lot of support.

“He wears this hat everywhere,” joked Nathan McAndrew.

“I’m not a golfer, but rumor has it that he wore it on the golf course.

“He had a great campaign for us and it didn’t surprise anyone in the group. He works hard, has a very good cricket brain and an enormous amount of talent to support this.”

“He did really well for us, especially in the backend and bowling of some really high-level overdrives.

“We also know what class he is, he hasn’t shown that in this tournament, but we do know how bad he is with the racket, and I think he is just a game around the corner after he gets one Play with the bat than has changed. ” Good.”

Thunder trainer Shane Bond and skipper Callum Ferguson will support Sams in international use in the coming years, especially if he could be more consistent with the bat.

The Thunder flew to Hobart on Tuesday night and only secured a place in the final after the Melbourne Renegades triumphed over Brisbane the day before. Should they beat Hobart, they will travel to Adelaide on Saturday night to play the loser in the qualifier between the Melbourne Stars and the Sydney Sixers.

