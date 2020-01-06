Loading...

The deadline for filing a gas explosion request is extended to January 31

Updated: 7:00 a.m. EST Jan 6, 2020

The deadline for residents and businesses to file a claim for part of the $ 143 million legal settlement related to the 2018 Massachusetts natural gas explosions has been extended until the end of the month. Lawyer says that to help people file claims or answer questions, lawyers for the plaintiffs who have sued Columbia Gas of Massachusetts have scheduled three meetings this month, January 4, 18 and 25 at the Greater Lawrence Technical High School in Andover. Explosions and fires in Lawrence, Andover and North Andover on September 13, 2018 killed one person and damaged or destroyed more than 100 buildings.

