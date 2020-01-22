The dazzling tattoo by Scarlett Johansson that caused a furore at the SAG awards

The American actress wore a dress with an uncovered back and showed a huge drawing.

Scarlett Johansson became an undisputed star and figure in the film industry. It also possesses extraordinary beauty and dazzles everyone with its elegance.

Thanks to her talent, she was at the top and worked with great figures. The American actress made it very clear that she can play different roles.

Every time the famous woman attends an award ceremony and goes through the red carpet, she steals all eyes with her delicate and sensual appearance.

Fashion professionals were shocked by the dress that the blonde wore last Sunday at the SAG awards gala.

The garment left her back uncovered and the enormous tattoo behind Scarlett could have been seen on her. Apparently it is a bunch of roses that reach into the middle of your back.

That was some time ago famous person has that tattoo, but so far has never revealed the meaning. It also has other drawings on its skin but smaller.

Anyway Johansson dresses, makeup or comb will remain a goddess. All eyes are on her and her great way of dressing.

