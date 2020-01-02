The dazzling designs of alpine ice formations

Loading...

Most people standing at the shore of Lake Constance in southern Germany look up to admire the snow-covered Swiss Alps through the water. But while skating along its frozen northwest edge three January ago, photographer Tom Hegen discovered an equally impressive sight when looking down.

"The structures in the ice fascinated me and the patterns were changing all the time," says Hegen. "I wondered what it might look like from a broader point of view."

So, a week later, Munich-based Hegen returned to the iconic lake, which is actually two bodies of water – the Untersee (or lower lake) and Obersee (upper lake) – connected by The Rhine. He brought the remote-controlled quadcopter that he built in 2015 to take aerial photos. Hegen flew it up to 800 feet above the Mindelsee, a small neighboring lake with more interesting surface patterns that feed the Untersee. A mirrorless camera mounted on the plane took hundreds of photos, each capturing an expanse of ethereal ice 200 feet wide.

Despite his fascination, Hegen isn't sure what caused the formations, which resemble the chaotic drops and splashes in a painting by Jackson Pollock. But Matti Leppäranta, who teaches geophysics at the University of Helsinki, says the gray and white areas are the result of air bubbles in the ice and "very shallow snow dunes" at the top . The huge circular patterns are probably related to the heat from the deeper water of the lake and the thinning of the ice – "a good sign to watch your step carefully," says Leppäranta.

