The day: Sachin’s unforgettable birthday in Sharjah

India finally found an oasis in Sharjah. The joy of success has been rediscovered. After a good run in the league, India lost the tri-series final in Australia and gave Australia a taste of the drug.

Because of Sachin Tendulkar’s brilliance, India turned to winning the title of Australia, after the little man took the team to the final.

If there is any doubt that Sachin is the best player in the world, they have been eliminated from this tournament. No one has dominated a tournament like his, and there could be no more worthy winners than Sachin in the Coca-Cola Cup.

Read |

Sachin speaks cricket and we listen!

India won the title, but it must be admitted that Tendulkar was the author of the best-selling success story. Sachin Tendulkar was not expected to back down. But he is never surprised.

Tendulkar was so fiercely committed that he made Australia’s most memorable defeat. Beating a person is the most embarrassing thing for a team that prides itself on being totally professional and is known as the hardest nuts to break.

Sachin salute Navjot Singh Sidhu for winning the match in the final. – V.V. Krishnan

The Australians played their cricket hard but nothing could stop Sachin from deciding that he would finish the match. He did so for the team that showed no signs of winning.

It is a good gift given to a man who takes all aspects of his cricket seriously. Tendulkar knew that if he hangs in the middle, India can make a successful attempt at 273. Why and why, he is the best batsman of the year.

Read |

Sachin Tendulkar to tour Virat Kohli

Australia’s first innings total was astonishing, but Michael Bevan went on to make 121 for five.

The batsmen need to make a tight ball and make mistakes in advance. It is easier said than done, but such work is expected from professionals. This was a great opportunity for India as Australia’s ‘cream’ was considered. Smaller targets are better for India, especially when relying on only one batsman.

“I don’t think this is right,” Sachin will tell you, but there is reason to believe that nobody can dominate like Basling. To win you need to dominate the bingling. Sachin scored his 15th ODI century in the final.

Fans will be happy to see India win the event in a virtual home away from home, despite the lack of flavor associated with the victory over Pakistan in Sharjah. Depending on the crowd in the stands, it can easily pass into one of the stadiums in India or Pakistan. At this point, ninety-nine per cent of the rooting for India was biased.

Tendulkar was the captain that night, and as he showed in the last match, Australia was virtually destroyed by the batting.

At this point, he did not fight as in the last league game.

After making such a good start, the team was disappointed with their 272 runs. Not necessarily because of good bullying, because Mark Waugh was out of the body and Tom Moody never played ball. Only Ricky Ponting surrendered the disguised leg cutter.

Read |

Sachin Tendulkar: Welcome to cricket in any form since Lockdown

The Australians were Steve Waugh and Darren Lehmann, who brought the team together as Australia’s fielding strength and lack of consistency in India’s batting.

Venkitesh Prasad stood for India with tight mantra, Anil Kumble.

When Tendulkar gave another commanding performance, Steve Waugh admitted, “One of us lost.”

“It is difficult to control Sachin when he is on a song. What kind of field can a batsman have with so many shots,” Steve Waugh acknowledged, adding that his Berliners could not influence the Indian opener. .

Fans keep placards to wish him a happy birthday in the 1998 Coca-Cola Cup Final.

This was true because Sachin had established his dominance at the start of the match on a flawless display. The offensive line controlled him, because the need for time was not a smooth and rapid improvement in the flow of the run. If the early loss of Sourav Ganguly was a setback, Nayan Mongia was there to provide ust. Mongia also played a key role as a pinch editor, completing 100 ODI dismissals in this tournament.

When Steve Waugh confessed that Tendulkar is the best batsman after Don Bradman, it must be a special moment for the Indian. I was trying my best to win the game for India. I know I am around, ”he said after the match.

Read |

Sachin should not be celebrating his 47th birthday

In the throes of Tendulkar’s batting triumph, the little gem of Mohammad Azharuddin went unnoticed. “As long as the team wins, it doesn’t matter, but I have to make a special mention of Sachin. He was absolutely brilliant,” Azharuddin said. Incidentally, both Sachin and Azharuddin have been victims of Javed Akhtar’s poor umpiring decisions, but there is no alarm as the task has been very comfortable.

It was a fitting final for a well-deserved tournament, and Sachin ran away with several awards – ‘Man of the Match’; ‘Man of the Series’; ‘Player of the Series’ … On his birthday, when the Opal was running around Sharjah Cricket Stadium, it created a spectacular view.

There was a silent fan of the scene – Ravi Shastri. He ran an Audi for a similar feat 13 years ago and was instrumental in India’s success at the Cricket World Championships. “Great day,” the wet-eyed scribe shouted.

This article was first published on Sportstar on May 9, 1998.

. cola cup india vs australia [t] Sharjah