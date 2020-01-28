The day Kobe went to Harlem and won over New York's hardcore B-Ball fans

Kobe Bryant, who died on Sunday at the age of 41, had two great sporting moments in New York. One was as high-profile as possible, but the other under the radar was just as important.

Moment One came in 2009 when Bryant lost 61 points on the Knicks as LA Laker. At the time, it was the game with the highest score in the history of Madison Square Garden. Even Knicks fans apparently had to tip their hats – some even offered standing ovations during the game. Just as important to many of the die-hard fans of the city was moment two when Bryant slipped into a summer league uniform and went to the public square in Rucker Park in Harlem. It was 2002 and three of Bryant’s fingers already blinked with NBA championship rings. (He would win two more at some point.) Big Deal – New Yorkers are snobs who think that if you don’t throw yourself down on the Rucker, the all-rounder of the street, you might not be everything. The level of competition on the famous 155th Street on Harlem River Drive is incredibly high. Legend has it that NBA star Julius Erving – Doctor J for heaven’s sake – showed up in 1971 and met Joe “The Destroyer” Hammond, a local playground star who earned him 50 points.

That is the danger of The Rucker. You may be Kobe Bryant appearing in your celebrity sunglasses cheering on neighborhood kids, as recorded in a You Tube documentary of the event, but there is no guarantee that it will go well for you.

Only that it was. Bryant combined show spirit with old-fashioned athletic dominance to bring the normally tough audience into bouts of joy. Once after Bryant turned his defender into a statue and then turned it into a one-hand slam, the Harlem-born player and MC Hannibal Banks gave the guest star the ultimate blessing for a “city game”: “This is street basketball, Kobe – You have it in you, baby! “

Click the player to learn more about Kobe Bryant’s visit to Rucker Park.