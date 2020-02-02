The date that asked me for a refund

A few years ago I went on a date. We met in a local bar for some drinks and he seemed pretty normal, but very boring.

I didn’t feel a spark (partly because he had a Friar Tuck haircut and seemed desperate for a girlfriend) but despite my gut feeling about ending it there and there, I agreed to go with him on a second date.

Oh, how I would live to regret that choice.

A week later we had a hamburger and a beer, along with a very awkward kiss, before I came up with a fake excuse to go home because my “roommate was locked out.”

I felt guilty for having dumped him and trying to save his feelings, sent a text saying that I didn’t feel it, thank you and on to the next one.

He didn’t take it well. Within minutes, I was bombarded with messages begging me for a new chance, asking me to explain why he wasn’t “good enough” and “how different he was from my exes.” I was shocked but wanted to be friendly and so I decided to give him some constructive feedback.

Instead of bending, Friar Tuck took things a step higher and sent eight more messages.

Once blocked on iMessage, he tried WhatsApp. When I blocked him there, he resorted to me on Facebook. He only had one option left and turned to Twitter, but this time there was no love letter to get a third date.

Instead, he tweeted me and asked for a $ 18 refund as compensation for our second date.

To be clear, I paid for myself – this “allowance” was to cover his drink and meal.

So I did the only suitable thing I could think of: I shared the tweet far and wide on my social media channels.

After being publicly humiliated, he finally gave up, but my friends decided afterwards to dig a little on his profile.

It turns out that Friar Tuck had done exactly the same to three other women, begging them on Twitter to date him because he is “such a nice guy” and attacks them if they didn’t.

Talk about avoiding a bullet.

