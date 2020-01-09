The date is set on which 'Hamilton' tickets for the upcoming run in Denver will be available for sale

Loading...

(Denver Center for the Performing Arts)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. – The Denver Center of The Performing Arts has announced that single tickets for the popular Broadway show Hamilton will be available to the public on April 20 at 10:00 am at denvercenter.org.

The success show will be shown for the second time in Denver from August 12 to October 4, 2020.

Hamilton is a musical based on the story of the founding father Alexander Hamilton and his takeover against the backdrop of the American Revolution.

The announcement states that exact ticket prices for Hamilton have not yet been determined, but customers with a DCPA subscription for 2019-20 will have priority access to ticket purchases from February 25 through March 8, depending on availability.

The Denver Center of The Performing Arts states that there is a maximum purchase limit of eight tickets per account for the engagement. There will also be a $ 40 lottery lottery for all performances. The sales prices and lottery details will be announced after the declaration of commitment.

Based on demand for Hamilton when it first ran in Denver in 2018, there is concern that people will be tempted to buy fake tickets to the show.

“It’s tempting to get tickets,” said producer Jeffrey Seller.

“There are many websites and people that sell overpriced and in some cases fraudulent tickets. For the best seats, the best prices and to avoid the risk of counterfeit tickets, all purchases for the Denver engagement should be made via denvercenter.org. “

Hamilton was nominated for a record of 16 Tony nominations in 2016, of which 11 won.

