The date I met on public transportation and married

It was a Friday night eight years ago when I met him on the 6 train.

It is no exaggeration to say that it was the ride of my life.

I realize that this sounds like the script of a Netflix-rom-com, but let me assure you, there was a lot of foul language and bad behavior before the happy ending. For my part I have to add.

Just before that serendipitaire meeting at the Grand Central station I became disillusioned with dating and I was too nice for men. So I decided to put a George Costanza on my love life.

I am a diehard Seinfeld fan and have been watching and quoting it since my early teens. In an episode, George (who has a talent for failing in life) decides that from that moment on he will do the opposite of what he has always done. Because he argues, “life is the opposite of what I want, every instinct I have, in every aspect of life – whether it’s something to wear, something to eat – it’s all been wrong.” If my love life wasn’t what I wanted, something had to be wrong.

So I decided: no more nice girl, no more pleasantries. I had a lot of power!

I left the station when a man with long hair, a beanie and skate clothes asked me: “How was your night?”

He continued. "We were in the same car and you seemed nice, so I wanted to say hello and ask what your night was like?"

I said, “Is that the best thing you can do?”

Some men may be surprised by such a reaction, but not this one. He kept walking next to me and emphasized that he did not follow me, he happened to live in the same direction.

I was bored and a bit lonely. So we went for a drink, I am still doing my Costanza experiment – no filter, outrageous things spewing out of my mouth.

I was liberated, he was stunned. The bar closed and we smoked hand-rolled cigarettes in a side street before we exchanged numbers.

To make a long story short: we were married in 2018 and we are in love.

