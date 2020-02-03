The dark mode of Gmail disappears and our eyes are forced to tolerate unbearable whiteness

Not everyone likes the trend in ‘dark mode’ in which most popular apps were given a white-on-black color scheme, but I am a fan for life. It’s good for your phone’s battery (if you have an OLED screen), it’s easier on the eyes and it’s just cooler to look at.

Imagine my surprise when I opened Gmail on my phone this morning and instead of the comfort of darkness I was subjected to the horribly white, standard look. Worse, the dark mode setting – usually under Settings – General Settings – Theme – has also disappeared completely.

I am not alone. Twitter is teeming with dark enthusiasts complaining about the lack of dark mode in Gmail, usually on Android.

Lost my dark Gmail mode and this makes me angry in the first world

– Jen (@scotsinkilts) 3 February 2020

Gmail from my iPhone also has no option for dark mode, and I’m pretty sure I’ve had it before. It is worth noting that the dark mode on iOS is still not rolled out for all users. But a few Androids in my hands all miss the option, so something is definitely wrong.

A suggestion from Reddit, via Android Police, was to restart my phone, but I tried in vain and it seems to work for most users with this problem.

I have asked Google about this and will update the article when I hear this.

Meanwhile, if you have had the same terrible fate, I have a few handy suggestions for you:

reduce the brightness of your phone to a minimum

do not use Gmail on mobile unless absolutely necessary

squint really hard

hire a temporary assistant to follow you and read your e-mails aloud

Whatever you do, don’t panic. Hold strong. We will survive this crisis together. God speed.

