The Dark Magicians Will Adorn New YU-GI-OH! Accessories This Fall – GeekTyrant

Konami had to have most of the Yu-Gi-Oh! events for the year, and even delaying a set release, but that doesn’t mean they are down and out. The company recently unveiled a new line of accessories for your trading card needs similar to the Ash Blossom set released last year, but this time featuring The Dark Magicians! The new Fusion Monster has won its way into fans’ hearts with Legendary Duelists: Magic Hero and now the card will appear on new accessories.

Fans will be able to get a new Duelist Portfolio consisting of 10 double-sided pages with 9 pockets per side (MSRP $ 9.99), new card case (MSRP $ 4.99), and new card sleeves (MSRP $ 3.99). The card case is large enough to fit 70 sleeve cards and has a special divider. This is perfect for storing your Main, Side, and Extra Deck with potential room for signs. Eventually, the card sleeves will come in 50 per pack and look great. However, I really wish Konami thought more about the number of sleeves included in these. I think it would be better if each package came with 55 or 75 sleeves. That was enough for your Main and Side Deck though the 55-count package would only work for people who run a 40-card Main Deck, but considering that 90% of players do just that, I don’t think a problem.

All of these accessories The Dark Magician will be available on September 25th.