The dark crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics receives a new trailer to celebrate the pre-sale

The dark crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics can be officially pre-ordered. To mark the occasion, Nintendo has released a short new 40-second trailer that covers various aspects that players can endure.

The short and to the point trailer gives the players a better insight into what the gameplay will consist of. As previously mentioned, the game is a turn-based tactical game in which players must strategically play their cards or suffer a severe consequence. It sounds like fun, doesn’t it?

This will be a great title for fans of the franchise as well as newcomers as En Masse Entertainment brings the story further into the Dark Crystal Age story with new stories and unprecedented characters. If you are a fan of tactical strategy games or the legendary Dark Crystal Age series, I would keep an eye on that particular title.

The dark crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics starts on February 4, 2020. What do you think of the new trailer? Are you going to resume this game next week? Let us know in the comments below and stay here at Gameranx for the latest game news.

Source: Nintendo Youtube