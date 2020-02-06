The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics launch trailer, now available on all platforms

En Masse Entertainment’s new Netflix adaptation video game title, The Dark Crystal Age of Resistance Tactics, is officially available on all platforms!

Instead of celebrating the game’s release, the developers introduced a new trailer for the game that gives both viewers and newbies a good overview of what to expect if they decide to take the game in hand. However, the launch trailer is pretty short, a nice mix of tactical gameplay presentation and overview of the history of the epic title.

Check out the all-new trailer for The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics:

With the title The Dark Crystal Age: Resistance Tactics, gamers should dive into the Dark Crystal universe to recruit new allies, adjust their armed forces, assign them jobs and equip them with new equipment to survive the harsh world of Thra.

This will be a great title for fans of the franchise as well as newcomers as En Masse Entertainment brings the story further into the Dark Crystal Age story with new stories and unprecedented characters. If you are a fan of tactical strategy games or the legendary Dark Crystal Age series, I would keep an eye on that particular title. Learn more about the tactics game here!

The Dark Crystal: Age of Resistance Tactics can now be played on PS4, Xbox One, Nintendo Switch and PC. Do you plan to go into the game this week? Let us know in the comments below!

Source: YouTube