The Danish twist is evident in the upcoming switch from Sydney FC to K-League

A Danish club has also made a transfer offer for O’Neill that would have no problem moving to Europe as it has an Irish passport.

The Danish Superleague has been a popular destination for Australian players in recent years, including Amini, Alex Gersbach and Zach Duncan in Aarhus and Awer Mabil, who starts regularly in Midtjylland.

On the way home

Much has been said about the lack of Australian goalkeepers. It is therefore not surprising that former Socceroo scorer Adam Federici emerges as one of the most sought-after A-League transfer goals for the next season.

Goalkeeper Adam Federici could move up to the A-League

The 34-year-old has been with the English master club Stoke City in the last six months of his contract. He was able to speak to other clubs last week and had no shortage of offers from A-League clubs.

Rojas return

Former Johnny Warren medalist Marco Rojas could play in the A-League again next week.

The New Zealand international left the Danish club Sonderjyske last week and received numerous offers from A-League clubs.

The hair dryer knows that Western United is the front runner when it comes to his signature.

Johnny Warren medalist Marco Rojas.Credit: Brendon Thorne

Family disputes

There is a rich history of Australian players who have a sibling who represents another country internationally, and this is likely to go on with another family that is divided by national loyalty.

The young Keanu Baccus played for Iraq on Wednesday night against the Olyroos and is on the way to becoming a Socceroo, while his older brother Kearyn is on the verge of becoming a senior international for South Africa.

Kearyn Baccus could line up for South Africa. Credit: AAP

The Baccus brothers were born in South Africa, but emigrated to Australia at a young age, where they played most of their youth football.

The 28-year-old Kearyn returned to his native country last year to join the South African giant Kaizer Chiefs. His appearances have caught the attention of Bafana Bafana.

According to sources close to the player, he will likely accept the call of the South African national team for the next game, which could take place in March.

In this case, the Baccus family could follow the Vieris and Souttars and have two members play for different national teams. Italian-born Max Vieri played for Australia, his older brother Christian was a regular in Italy. Harry Souttar decided to represent Australia, although his older brother John played for his native Scotland.

Papas stay seated

One of the first names suspected to be a potential candidate for Newcastle’s new head coach was Arthur Papas.

Papas was assistant to Gary van Egmond on the Jets in 2011-12. He is an aspiring young coach, but he doesn’t expect to return to the Hunter soon.

Papas has been promoted to Senior Assistant Coach at Yokohama F. Marinos by Ange Postecoglou, and related sources indicate that he is very happy to continue studying with the former Socceroos boss and has little interest in returning to Australia.

In the meantime, Postecoglou has added another Aussie to his coaching staff after Peter Cklamovski left for Shimizu S-Pulse. The new man hasn’t been confirmed yet – but it’s not Western United assistant John Anastasiadis, as was recently rumored.

For the Jets, General Manager Lawrie McKinna suggested an experienced trainer, but told this column that he was “open to everything” – including an untested local trainer, provided they tick the right boxes.

Dominic Bossi is a football reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

Vince is a sports reporter for The Sydney Morning Herald.

