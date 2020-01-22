A still image from the preview shows how the alligators fight under water, the larger ones can pull a person overboard. Photo credit: history

Swamp People, the reality series in history, is back this Thursday, and the threats and dangers are compounded this season.

There is an imbalance of predator bull gates in the Louisiana Bay, and the danger is now that the occupation will be dragged into the murky waters by mere physics. We’re talking alligators over 12 feet and almost 1000 pounds in some cases.

For the Swamp People, the hunting ground is facing a crisis never seen before, and it is troubling for everyone.

Despite the efforts of hunters to eradicate the exploding alligator population with generous day allocations last year, the alligator numbers have reached record levels and surprise everyone.

The producers informed Monsters & Critics that the vicious and territorial Bull Gators are breeding at astonishing speed and that now every Bayou, lake and waterway is flooded with these seriously lethal reptiles – described in history as “bigger, braver and more dangerous than ever before before. “

The established fan favorites are back, the Landry clan with King of the Swamp Troy Landry … and hopefully armed with his trousers belt and his famous “happy donuts”. His hunting partner is Terral Evans again.

Also back is Willie Edwards, who is the most capable Gator Wrangler of the game pound for pound and joins forces with his rookie son Little Willie.

The popular team of Ashley Dead Eye Jones and Captain Ronnie Adams are also working together again when the two killed it last season. Pro-Fischer Zak Catchem (real name) and Joey Edgar, the son of Mr. Daniel, are also back. We hope to see the Edgar Patriarch and Joseph Rogers Richard (Big Tee) too.

It’s about real dollars, and now that their friends, families, and pets are in danger, the Swampers are taking up arms and using sophisticated new strategies to protect their communities from these aggressive giants.

The story also said that “new faces” are being drawn in to fight the invasion, and hunters in search of the Monster Bull Gators that are ravaging Southern Louisiana are dipping deeper into the Bayou’s belly than ever.

The threat is real, the economy is making it worse if these people eat and make a living from fishing the Bayous.

We followed two of our favorite swampers, Captain Ronnie Adams, who is really excited about the new season. The big man posted this on his Facebook page:

Ashley Dead Eye Jones was busy teasing the new season on her Facebook feed too:



In the season premiere, we see our favorites put down to kill the exploding alligator population, and these swampers use some never-before-seen methods to catch the giant breeding bulls.

History says about the new season:

Joey and Zak use wild pigs as a buddy to eat. Ashley and Ronnie are bitten by a gator. And Troy and Terral embark on their most dangerous mission yet.

Swamp People will air on the History Channel on Thursdays from January 23rd at 9 / 8c.