"The danger does not end with the flames": Concerns are raised when some Gosford residents return home – Toronto

A lawyer calls on the city of Toronto to stop plans to move some residents to a residential building in northern Toronto where a fatal fire broke out last month.

The residents moved back into 26 units of the building at 235 Gosford Blvd. on December 20 after an inspection by city staff and a report from engineers hired by landlord Ronkay Management Inc.

By Monday, 73 units are to be classified as safe, the company said.

Some residents chose to return to their apartment in North York Gosford after a 5-alarm fire



Shortly before 5:30 p.m., emergency services were called into the 15-story apartment building west of Jane Street and south of Steeles Avenue West. on November 15th. The fire spread over numerous units on several floors. It killed a man and is said to have started in a bedroom on the eighth floor.

Jeffrey Villacorta and his family stayed in a hotel near the apartment building in the weeks after the fire. Despite the assurance that his device on the fifth floor is safe, he is not confident, especially given his son's allergies.

"If I put them back in the unit with the dust and everything, it could get worse," he said.

The lawyer, who represents some of the tenants, Caryma Sa’d, said the families are still concerned about air quality, even after tests ordered by management.

"After a fire, the flames do not extinguish the danger."

Sa’d told Global News residents that they’d like a “comprehensive report” from an environmental engineer or indoor hygienist. She said the report had to be transparent to residents.

"Soot – it can be difficult, sometimes impossible, to remove, especially if there are fine particles in carpets or fabrics because not all materials burn cleanly in a fire," she said.

Sa & d insists that residents who have already returned should move out until a satisfactory report is available.

"Real estate management has stopped communicating," say residents who were displaced by a fire in their Toronto apartment



City councilor Anthony Perruzza said he understood residents' concerns and considered safety to be a top priority, but accepted the word from engineers and city staff that some units were considered safe.

"If we don't accept the advice of the experts we hire, who do we listen to?"

In a statement emailed to Global News, Ronkay Management said air quality testing had gone "well beyond" "including areas that were not directly affected by the fire." Smith Engineering had not identified any concerns about air quality.

The city said staff will be on site next week to determine if additional units are habitable.

