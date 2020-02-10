The dairy farmers in Wisconsin reprimand actor Joaquin Phoenix after Oscar’s speech

<noscript><iframe class="snow-iframe" src="https://uw-media.jsonline.com/embed/video/4688668002?sitelabel=reimagine&placement=snow-automatedvideoplayer&keywords=joaquin-phoenix%2Ctorment%2Canguish%2Coverall-negative%2Cagriculture%2Cdairy-industry%2Cdairy-farming%2Cwisconsin%2Cdairy-farmers%2Cprotests-and-protesting%2Ccelebrity&simpleTarget=disasters%2Ccustom-abbive&simpleExclusion=disasters%2Ccustom-abbive&pagetype=story&cst=money&ssts=money&series=" name="snow-player/4688668002" frameborder="0" allowfullscreen="" scrolling="no" allow="autoplay; fullscreen" style="background-image: url(https://www.gannett-cdn.com/presto/2020/02/07/USAT/debdde80-28dc-4dba-bef0-1e14fb1c44a1-VPC_3_REASONS_TO_RETURN_RENTAL_CAR_DESK_THUMB.00_00_08_00.Still001.jpg?width=400&height=225&fit=crop)"></noscript> CLOSE TO

Joaquin Phoenix accepts the award for best actor in a leading role for “Joker” on Sunday during the 92nd Oscars at the Dolby Theater in Hollywood. Phoenix spoke about the treatment of cows during his speech. (Photo: Getty Images)

Somewhere between referring to the fight against injustice and remembering his deceased brother’s plea for love, actor Joaquin Phoenix spent part of his Academy Award acceptance speech on cows. Dairy cows, to be specific.

Dairy farmers pushed back on Monday.

“You have to leave Hollywood for a moment,” wrote dairy farmer Carrie Mess of Lake Mills on her blog. “The natural world is not there, it is here and it is a beautiful day nearby.”

Phoenix, who took home the prize for best actor on Sunday night for his role in “Joker,” used his speech to mislead the dairy industry and the breeding of cows.

“I think we have become very disconnected from the natural world and many of us that we are guilty of are a self-centered worldview – the belief that we are the center of the universe,” he said.

“We feel the right to artificially inseminate a cow, and when she gives birth, we steal her baby, although her cries for fear are undeniable. And then we take her milk intended for her calf and we put it in our coffee and our breakfast cereals. ”

That did not go well with dairy farmers, who would have been happier if the actor had just jumped to the part where he acknowledged: “I have been a villain.”

A newborn calf is taken from its mother about 20 minutes after birth, but it is for their own safety, said dairy farmer Tina Hinchley from Dane County.

“If that mother had manure with him, we would risk that calf, our best genetics on the farm, get infected with Salmonella, E. Coli or Listeria, along with Tetanus and all the other things hanging around on the farm,” Said Hinchley.

Instead, the calf receives colostrum, from its mother, and it is bottle-fed with a milk-replacing formula.

“Milk substitute is the best baby formula that you can get. It is powdered milk with all the vitamins and nutrients that a calf needs, “Hinchley said.

As for the “cries of fear,” Hinchley said, “She’s going to fool around for that calf, but she’s not attacking us or anything. It’s almost like” Woo hoo, the babysitter is here. Now I can eat. “And that’s what she has to do.”

For thousands of years, cows have been bred to produce milk for people.

“The modern dairy cow today is not so motherly,” said Mess. “Occasionally we have a cow that shows a little more maternal instinct, but it is quite rare.”

Mess has a blog called Dairy Carrie, which comes from her experiences as a farmer. On Monday, she wrote an open letter to Phoenix on her blog – and shot at the supposed connection of the actor with the “natural world.”

Part of it says, “Joaquin, you don’t have to drink milk. You don’t have to use or consume animal products. I respect your beliefs. But understand that there is no one more connected to the natural world than the farmers who are here places you’ve never heard of take care of the land and the animals. We have been sustainable and green long before it was cool. ”

Phoenix has spoken out against the wool industry as cruel to sheep.

To protest against fish, he “drowned” to show how fish normally suffer in their last moments of life, “the People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals group says on its website. As a vegan since he was a child, Phoenix was the 2019 Person of the Year from PETA.

An estimated 30 million people watch the Oscars, causing dairy farmers to cringe because of the damage that Phoenix could suffer as more consumers turn to soy milk, almond milk and other dairy alternatives.

“We have a free country, with freedom of expression, but we want Joaquin Phoenix to talk to us, rather than to us, because if he did, he would learn a lot about the commitment dairy farmers make to animal welfare,” said Alan Bjerga, spokesman for the National Milk Producers Federation.

“This is not the first time he has made such comments, but it is becoming more widely known because it was in an Oscars speech,” Bjerga said.

Our subscribers make this reporting possible. Consider supporting local journalism by subscribing to the Journal Sentinel at jsonline.com/deal.



Read or share this story: https://www.jsonline.com/story/money/2020/02/10/actor-decries-separation-calves-their-mothers/4714062002/