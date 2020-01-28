A former House information technology staffer who has become the center of right-wing feverish conspiracy theories on espionage and extortion filed a federal lawsuit against The Daily Caller on Tuesday, alleging that the website curator defamed him and his relatives.

The 23-page lawsuit from former IT Democratic employee Imran Awan was filed Tuesday afternoon in the US District Court for the District of Columbia. Awan and the other complainants – his wife, two brothers, and a friend, all of whom worked with Awan in the computer services of Democratic House – were named as defendants The Daily Caller, the non-profit Daily Caller News Foundation, DCNF reporter Luke Rosiak, and conservative editor Regnery, who published a book Rosiak wrote in 2019 about Awan. The Daily Caller was founded in 2010 by Fox News host Tucker Carlson.

The Awans’ trial charged the accused with libel and intentional infliction of emotional distress, subjecting them to “a relentless and xenophobic campaign of defamatory attacks”. Awans’ lawyer Deepak Gupta told The Daily Beast that the heart of the complaint lies in the idea that “the victims of fake news and right-wing conspiracies are not just our politics and our speech – this are also real people, whose lives can be ruined. “

“The state of our politics is so polarized and so combative that people can forget that there are real people who could end up in the crosshairs,” said Gupta. “This is what happened here.”

The Awans said they received death threats, were forced to move, and their children were forced to change schools after The Daily Caller stories. One of the complainants attempted suicide, according to the complaint.

“It’s hard to overstate the extent to which it has ruined their lives,” said Gupta. “They lost their jobs, Hina and Imran’s marriage ended. Their children have been targeted. “

Awan immigrated to the United States from Pakistan as a teenager, and his relatives were immersed in pro-Trump conspiracy theories after the home inspector general investigated their use of the home servers and compliance with technology procurement rules. This investigation prompted conservative media like The Daily Caller to describe the Awans as somewhat subversive elements in the House, with a story written by Rosiak in 2017 stating that the representatives had been “compromised by rogue IT staff” .

“Other media have crowded in, no doubt knowing that a” national security scandal “involving Muslims of Pakistani origin would find a predisposed audience,” the trial said.

Reports from The Daily Caller and other conservative media have fueled right-wing internet speculation about the Awans, including allegations that they worked for Pakistani intelligence or the Muslim Brotherhood. Other media seized on the baseless claimed that the Awans, not Russian hackers, were behind the 2016 Democratic National Committee email hacks.

The Daily Caller report was also picked up by President Donald Trump, who called Awan “Pakistani fraudster” and “mysterious Pakistani man” in tweets. The president even discussed Awan at a press conference with Russian President Vladimir Putin in July 2018.

“What happened to the servers of the Pakistani gentleman who worked on the DNC?” Said Trump.

The Awans finally lost their jobs in the midst of a thorough examination. The home inspector general’s report only revealed that they had shared login information, used government servers inappropriately for personal use, and structured certain technology purchases to avoid inventory reporting rules. (The trial of Awans alleged that the purchases were made with the approval of the Democratic officials who employed them.)

Imran Awan finally pleaded guilty to making a false statement on a home loan, which was triggered by an investigation into the Justice Department’s bank fraud which, according to his lawyers, was the result of “political pressure from the highest levels of the Trump administration. ” Awan was charged after wrongfully claiming property as his main residence, in an attempt to obtain what his lawyers describe as money for his sick father.

He was sentenced to a full sentence in the case after prosecutors requested no prison sentence in the case and federal judge Tanya Chutkan criticized “the grotesque media attention” directed at him and his family. The stories about Awan and his associates sparked an unusual statement from the Department of Justice in Awan’s plea agreement, which refuted speculation about him.

“The government has found no evidence that your client has broken federal law with regard to home computer systems,” read the plea agreement. “In particular, the government has found no evidence that your client has illegally deleted House data from the House network or from the offices of Members of Parliament, stole the House Democratic Caucus server, stole or destroyed computer equipment or improperly accessed or transferred government information, including classified or sensitive information. “

Despite this, Rosiak continued to criticize the Awan family after the Justice Ministry statement said the complaint was that the Awans were involved in the blackmail and were receiving money from the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah. Rosiak and Regnery published a book in early 2019 on Awan, Obstruction of Justice: How the Deep State Risked National Security to Protect the Democrats, which quickly boosted the ranks of book sales on Amazon and was awarded by Carlson and his Fox News colleague Sean Hannity.

“People who were not public figures – who simply did their jobs and lived quiet lives – were targeted because of their race and religion and were honored with a range of theories conspiracy and attack, “Gupta told The Daily Beast on Tuesday. . “These claims have been amplified on all possible mass communication platforms.”

The Awan trial alleges that Rosiak’s book is “riddled with scandalous, false and defamatory attacks against the Awans”, including claiming that he “hacked the house”, solicited a bribe and stole hundreds of thousands of dollars in government equipment. Awans’ lawyers say Rosiak even claimed that Awan boasted of torturing his enemies in Pakistan

“ Imran Awan is essentially an attempted murder, an extortionist, a blackmailer, a con artist, ” Rosiak said in an interview in July 2019 with the right-wing newspaper The Epoch Times.

In an appearance on Lou Dobbs’ Fox Business show, Rosiak allegedly implied that the Awans had stolen “millions” from the United States government.

“These guys went out for free, probably running into Pakistan with the millions of dollars they channeled from Congress to Pakistan,” said Rosiak, according to the lawsuit.

Gupta said the Awans now simply wanted to “erase their names” and “move on.”

“They are looking to end this campaign of lies against them,” he said. “It is very important that nothing like this can happen to other people like them.”

The Awans trial marks the latest complaint by targets of right-wing conspiracy theories. Their legal team includes two Texas lawyers who sued conspiracy theorist Alex Jones and his InfoWars website on behalf of families whose children were killed in the 2012 Sandy Hook mass shooting.

.