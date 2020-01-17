The Cyberpunk 2077 release was postponed to September 17, 2020

We decided to only share pictures from the game’s pimped-up trailer that actually correspond to what we saw in the hands-off demo.

The protagonist V lives in this spacious apartment complex, which resembles modern LA buildings, albeit with dirty, technically sophisticated changes such as broken biometric scanners on people’s front doors.

In the game’s opening mission, you rescue an apparently high-ranking civilian from a kidnapping ring. Insurance in Cyberpunk 2077 appears to be about private companies that come up with military units and medical personnel to help the elites in LA.

In the demo, V finds and makes an offer for this rich, powerful “Corpo” character. A dangerous mission follows, in which everyone else seems to stab him in the back.

Frankie is V’s accomplice during the demo and offers a lot of chatter and dialog tree options that V can go through.

We saw a taste of driving in the open world, but it was the least impressive part of the demo.

CD Projekt Red announced this afternoon via tweet that the highly anticipated Cyberpunk 2077 will be released on September 17, 2020. This is a five-month delay from the April 16 release date announced last June.

“We are currently at a stage where the game is complete and playable, but there is still a lot to do,” the company wrote. “Night City is huge – full of stories, content, and places to visit. However, given the size and complexity of the whole, we need more time to complete testing, repairing, and polishing the game.”

“We want Cyberpunk 2077 to be our crowning glory for this generation, and postponing the launch gives us the precious months it takes to perfect the game,” it continues.

Delays for high-profile games like this are not uncommon, even if they are close to the expected release date. For example, the PC version of Grand Theft Auto V had at least four “official” delays, including a delay of only 14 days from the scheduled start date. However, the new Cyberpunk release date will be more than two years after the first launch of a playable part of the game at E3 2018 (and later to the public).

Cyberpunk’s delay comes a few months after the delay for Doom Eternal. The publisher Bethesda Softworks announced in October that the release of the game will be delayed from 2019 until its expected launch on March 20, 2020.

While such delays in game release can sometimes lead to excessive online annoyance, it’s always good to remember the words attributed to legendary Nintendo designer Shigeru Miyamoto: “A delayed game is good after all, but it is rash game is bad forever. ”

Listing image from CD Projekt Red