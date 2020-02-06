The CW wants to adapt Green Lantern Story Blackest Night as a DC crossover

Rumor has it The CW is still thinking about its next big crossover – as we told you beyond the interpretation of 52. In addition, this next idea of ​​the green lantern in the front of the arrow would give something to do.

The blackest night is speculatively on the agenda of an event in a coming season, if not immediately. This was announced by Mikey Sutton to a Facebook group he manages as a “ball”.

Related – Rumor: Greg Berlanti discusses the adaptation of the “52” limit series as the next big Arrowverse event

According to Sutton, “The Blackest Night” story arc is discussed for a possible crossover, but most likely it is not the “DC CW crossover” that they are thinking of “for the next season” because they really want something Lex Luthor-centered. “

52, the Infinite Crisis, which fills many of the gaps that this limited series leaves, will fill the void in Luthor. According to earlier rumors, The CW and Greg Berlanti are planning to focus on the Everyman Project aspect of 52, in which Lex provides superpowers for ordinary people, much like Marvel did in The Superior Iron Man.

From Supergirl, 52 will likely point to something that Lena Luthor has worked on this season.

Related – Arrow: New Leaks reference to John Diggle Green Lantern Tease

Subscribe and receive our daily emails and follow us on social media.

By signing up, you agree to receive emails with the latest information on Bounding Into Comics comic culture. Your data will not be passed on or sold to third parties.

“Tweaked,” Sutton says, “Blackest Night” will affect the John ‘Diggle’ Stewart Green Lantern we saw when, after all the allusions to a couple of years he had one on another earth, he finally got his Ring got into Arrow’s series finale.

Interestingly, Sutton emphasizes that Superman is the one who changes from “brightest day to” blackest night. The crossover “possibly” originates from the new Superman & Lois series. Sutton doesn’t mention it by name.

Related – Rumor: Brandon Routh’s Superman could be up for a TV miniseries

Blackest Night was a storyline and crossover event written by Geoff Johns for Green Lantern 2009/10. Nekron, DC’s personification of death, planned to revive dead heroes and villains in order to secretly fill the world with sleep agents for his Black Lantern Corps. His goal was to erase all existence of emotions and life.

The story is considered one of the best Green Lantern stories ever written and has had an impact that resonates on today’s DC Comics website.

How do you think CW will deal with Blackest Night? Leave a comment.