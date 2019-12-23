The customer knocks down the gas station thief by hitting him with the car, hitting him

Loading...

A thief from the Wisconsin service station got more than he expected when a customer chased him in his car, rammed him with the car, then got out and hit him, police said. The incident happened on Saturday around 4 p.m. at a Speedway service station in Wauwatosa. The Wawatosa Police Department confirmed that a man demanded cash and cigarettes from a service station employee and inferred that he had a gun in his pocket. WISN 12 News spoke with the man, Calmonta Harris, who persecuted the thief. Haris said he was there getting gas and that his sister was working inside the Speedway when it happened. He said his sister ran out screaming and crying. "He said: & # 39; Brother, brother, the man robbed me. The man stole me & # 39;. I said:" What man? "She said: & # 39; The man right there & # 39;" he said Harris "The man was running across the street, so I got in my car and chased him." The video of Nest's neighbors' bell shows Harris catching up with the thief. The video shows that Harris hit the man with his car. Harris gets out of the car, hits the man with his fists and drags him. The video shows that Harris returns to his car, pulls out a tool and hits the thief with it, all while demanding to see the thief's weapon that he implied he had. "I got a hammer, but I didn't really hit it with the hammer, I just hit it," said Harris. Harris also said he doesn't think he hit the suspect very hard, but he hit the suspect with his car. Police and Harris said the man was holding his fist in his pocket, acting as if he had a gun. Police arrived on the scene in a matter of minutes and arrested Harris and the thief. Police said they arrested the suspect for theft with an implicit weapon. The man has not yet been charged. Police also arrested Harris for an unrelated misdemeanor for which he was wanted. Police said it was for domestic battery. Harris said he would do it again if he had to. "I wasn't trying to hit the man intentionally, but if he came out, he stole the service station with my little sister, so I don't know what else I can do; it's all about my little sister," said Harris.

