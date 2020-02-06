The current obsession of Chicago Chef’s Special Bartender Chase Bracamontes is Neon Cocktails

What is the key to defeating the brutal winters of Chicago? According to the new Chef’s Special restaurant, they are neon-colored cocktails.

“One thing we are trying to do that I thought would be aesthetically pleasing is to have a goal of making lots of colorful drinks,” says Chase Bracamontes, managing partner of Chef’s Special. “I have this image in my mind – and I hope it happens – where colors are heard everywhere in the bar. (I) also use real ingredients with pigments for the color instead of just buying blue curaçao.”

For one of the establishment’s signature drinks, the tequila-based Blue Moon, which looks like it needs to be served in South Beach instead of in the Windy City, she makes her own sour mix. By combining lemon and lime juice, water and sugar with a full tablespoon of spirulina – a dried and powdered algae – she can achieve a natural electric blue.

“It should be a bit cheeky where it is like a sour mix, but instead of being fake and syrupy, we use real lemon and lime juices,” says Bracamontes, who opened Chef’s Special with a team of five other partners in Bucktown, a sister company of nearby Giant on Logan Square.

Spirulina is popularly used as a supplement and can be found in health food stores and markets such as Whole Foods. It is sold for its anti-inflammatory, antioxidant and high nutritional properties, in addition to a number of other supposed benefits. Although it can add a hint of flavor when used in sufficiently large quantities, in small quantities it is really about the intense aqua color.

The cocktail list at Chef’s Special is divided into spritzes, mixed (shaken) drinks and stirred drinks. She uses brilliantly tinted liqueurs such as Aperol and Creme de Cassis in combination with spirulina and other natural ingredients to create a rainbow of brews.

“I have a saffron drink that is faded, bright yellow and it is really cool,” says Bracamontes. She also hopes to include chlorophyll, the pigment in plants that makes photosynthesis possible – also available in health food stores.

Although the ingredients are thoroughly modern, the interior design of the bar is a nod to Midwestern taverns from the mid-century and you may feel that you are in a wonderful time warp.

“The aesthetics of the room is cool because the idea is that it is layered in history, as if it were a bar from the 50s, but then it was renewed in the 70s and 80s,” says Bracamontes. “It is as if the children are taking over and they change part of it. It has a reassuring homeliness.”

Ingredients:

1.5 oz Blanco tequila

0.75 oz Pür Likör Blossom Elderflower liqueur

0.5 oz Fresh lemon juice

75 ml House Blue Sour Mix *

Glass: old-fashioned

Garnish: a piece of orange

TRAVEL DIRECTIONS:

Add all ingredients to a shaker and fill with ice. Shake and strain in an old-fashioned glass filled with fresh ice. Garnish with an orange slice.

* House Blue Sour Mix

Ingredients:

3.5 oz of fresh lemon juice

3.5 oz Fresh lime juice

8.75 oz of hot water

2 cups of white sugar

1 tbsp Blue spirulina, bulging

TRAVEL DIRECTIONS:

Put all the ingredients in a medium-sized pan over medium heat. Heat while stirring until the mixture is well integrated and the sugar and spirulina powder disappear completely. Allow to cool and keep refrigerated for up to two weeks.

