'The Crown' will not go into the latest developments from Prince Harry & Meghan Markle

When Prince Harry and Duchess Meghan of Sussex announced via Instagram @sussexroyal that the couple would “step down as ‘older’ members of the royal family”, everyone had the same thought: this will be a dope episode of The Crown day.

Unfortunately for fans of The Crown (and the drama in general), the creator of the Netflix show already had the idea of ​​having an act with Meghan and Harry on the show.

In an interview with Entertainment Weekly in December 2018, creator Peter Morgan said he intended to end his dramatized portrayal of the royal family “long before our time” in order to avoid the story “coming too close to the (present) moment”.

Morgan did not say at what point in recent royal history he would end the series, but stated that he knows exactly when the cutoff is.

He also stressed that the reason The Crown is interesting is that enough time has passed since the events depicted on the show for the audience to develop a sense of distance and reflection. something we don’t have about Meghan and Harry yet:

“I don’t know what I have to say about Meghan Markle at the moment. I wouldn’t know and I wouldn’t suspect it. It won’t be interesting until we have had twenty years to digest who she is and what. ” Your effect was. If I wrote about Meghan Markle I would automatically write journalistically. I have nothing to say to Meghan Markle. “

It’s a big disappointment for those who wanted to see who would play Meghan and Harry, or the real-time response of The Crown’s versions of the royal family to the bomb that one of them would gasp for Canada, but From a historical point of view, Morgan’s logic makes sense.

We leave the dramatization of #Megxit to an inevitable lifetime movie or a thinly veiled subplot in A Christmas Prince 4: Escape From Aldovia.