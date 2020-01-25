The Crown Season 4 Release Date | Netflix storyline, cast, trailer

After a hurricane tour from 1964 to 1977 in the third season of Netflix’s global hit, The Crown, attention has shifted to what happens in Season 4 of Peter Morgan’s epic drama after Queen Elizabeth II’s life story becomes.

Although the main characters were all replaced with a major reset at the start of season three, we know that Oscar winner Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II) and Tobias Menzies (The Duke of Edinburgh) will repeat their roles for season four of the show , with people like Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret).

A further reset of the cast is expected for the last two seasons of The Crown (seasons 5 and 6) as the royal family approaches the modern era and the actors have to look older, but for season 4 of the show we expect a lot from Center in the late 1970s and 1980s that featured giant new characters like Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana.

Here’s everything we know about Season 4 of The Crown …

When is the fourth season of The Crown released on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to confirm an exact broadcast date for season four – and although there are two to three years between season two, it’s unlikely that we’ll have to wait that long for season four. The Crown Season 4 appears in November or December 2020 Only one year after the show’s last appearance, RadioTimes.com is currently predicting this.

Seasons three and four were to be shot one after the other before Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies retired in favor of older actors.

With the canned footage, Netflix has the flexibility to postpone one of their biggest and most popular shows throughout the year if they so choose – but it’s still likely to be in late 2020.

Who will be cast in the fourth season of The Crown?

All of the main characters of season three are back for season four – including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

However, there will be some new cast members who play some very famous characters from history …

Is Margaret Thatcher in season 4?

Gillian Anderson will appear as Conservative Prime Minister Margaret Thatcher on The Crown, and it’s likely that her leadership and relationship with the Queen will be central in season four.

The third season ends in 1977 and we have almost reached the year Thatcher was elected: 1979. It remained in office until 1990, so we can expect Gillian Anderson’s Thatcher to concentrate as it is during the new season of the show always strongly on the relationship between the monarch and her prime ministers.

Is Princess Diana in season 4?

Emma Corrin was cast as Lady Diana Spencer (the future Princess of Wales) in The Crown.

“I was thrilled with the show and it is surreal to think that I will come to this incredibly talented family of actors,” said Corrin when the casting was announced. “Princess Diana was an icon and her impact on the world remains profound and inspiring. Exploring her through Peter Morgan’s writing is the most extraordinary opportunity and I will try to do it justice! “

Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) married Diana in 1981 after a short courtship. Her eldest son, Prince William, came along in 1982, and Prince Harry arrived in 1984 – events that will all fall into the fourth season.

Peter Morgan is also likely to cover the difficulties within the royal marriage that led to their separation and subsequent divorce in 1992.

With Princess Diana becoming such an international icon during her time in the royal family, we can expect her character to be an integral part of the new season as one of the most famous marriages in the world takes place on screen.

What will happen in season 4 of The Crown?

The fourth season was to last from 1977 to about 1990. However, the exact period must be confirmed by the show’s creator, Peter Morgan or Netflix, who is doing the show.

The Times reports that the episodes will include Queen and Margaret Thatcher’s clashes over apartheid in South Africa, the 1984/85 miners’ strike and the 1982 Falklands War. All major incidents during the reporting period. So it is likely that at least some of these events will occur in the ten episodes.

This is only speculation, but the fourth season of The Crown could also cover the 1981 incident, in which six shots were fired at the Queen during the Trooping of the Color. It could also be the Buckingham House intruder, Michael Fagan, who made it into the Queen’s bedroom after a serious loss of security.

It is likely that we will meet US President Ronald Reagan in season four and explore his relationship with the Queen, as we have seen most of the US presidents in The Crown’s first three seasons.

If you’ve enjoyed the 1969 Royal Family documentary episode in season three, keep your fingers crossed that it’s a Royal Knockout that gets its own episode as we watch the much-mocked 1987 charity game show blaze.

Meanwhile, Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles on the series, has announced that his character will be portrayed in a harder light in season 4, with one episode focusing on the beginnings of the love triangle between Charles, his future wife Camilla, Shand and her boyfriend Andrew Parker-Bowles.

He told the PA news agency: “Well, it’s the Diana years, so we know this time so well. And in relation to Charles himself, if the third series is meant to empathize and feel sorry for him, we’ll be in the next series, pull the rug out from under him. “

And we’ll wait to find out who’s playing a grown-up Prince Andrew while he’s going to the Falklands War. Maybe it’s not an enviable role on the screen right now.

When will the cast of The Crown change again?

We will get a new line-up for seasons five and six – which will continue to accompany us to this day. The Crown is expected to have a total of six seasons, and it was always planned to have two resets of the cast during that time.

Imelda Staunton is said to take on the role of Queen Elizabeth in the fifth season.

However, a spokesman for Netflix said: “We are currently filming Season 4 of The Crown, but have not yet commissioned any further seasons, so any casting news remains speculation.”

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle appear in The Crown?

The royal couple made big headlines in January when it announced that it would step down as high-ranking royals to become financially independent.

However, these events are not covered in The Crown’s fourth season, as they will be located decades earlier.

In addition, it is currently unlikely that the series will ever manage to present royal life, as creator Peter Morgan told Entertainment Weekly that he prefers to focus on historical issues.

“I find it uncomfortable to write about events within a certain period of time. I think there is a period of time when what you do becomes journalistic when you write about it. Because it’s too close to the moment.

“If you wait a certain amount of time, if you plan fifteen or twenty years, basically a generation, between you and (the events), you can write something freely about it as a drama,” he said.

You can now watch The Crown seasons 1-3 on Netflix