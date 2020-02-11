The Crown season 4 release date Netflix plot, cast, trailer

After a whirlwind tour through the years 1964 to 1977 in the third season of Netflix’s worldwide royal hit, The Crown, attention is drawn to what will happen in season 4 of the epic drama of Peter Morgan after the life story of Queen Elizabeth II.

Although the main characters were all replaced in a major reset at the start of season three, we know that Oscar winner Olivia Colman (Queen Elizabeth II) and Tobias Menzies (The Duke of Edinburgh) will both repeat their role for the fourth season of the show, along with that of Helena Bonham Carter (Princess Margaret).

A new cast-reset is expected for the last two seasons of The Crown (seasons 5 and 6) as the royal family gets closer to modern times and the actors must look older, but we expect to see much for season 4 of the show from the story center at the end of the seventies and eighties, where huge new characters were introduced, including Margaret Thatcher and Princess Diana.

This is all we know about Season 4 of The Crown …

When was The Crown season 4 released on Netflix?

Netflix has yet to confirm an exact broadcast date for the fourth season – and although there was a two-year difference between seasons two and three, it is unlikely that we will have to wait so long for season four. The Crown season 4 is being released in November or December 2020 just a year after the most recent outing of the show, RadioTimes.com is currently predicting.

The recordings for seasons three and four were scheduled to take place back-to-back, before a new total cast changeover took place when Olivia Colman and Tobias Menzies stepped aside for older actors.

With the recordings in the can, the Netflix gives the flexibility to move one of their biggest and most popular shows all year round if they want, but it’s probably at the end of 2020.

Who is in the cast for season 4 of The Crown?

All main cast of season three returns for season four – including Olivia Colman as Queen Elizabeth II, Tobias Menzies as Prince Philip, Josh O’Connor as Prince Charles, Erin Doherty as Princess Anne and Helena Bonham Carter as Princess Margaret.

They will, however, be accompanied by a number of new cast members who play some very famous characters from history …

Is Margaret Thatcher in season 4?

Gillian Anderson plays a role as conservative prime minister Margaret Thatcher in The Crown, and it is likely that her leadership and her relationship with the queen will be central to season four.

Season three ends in 1977, so we are almost in the year that Thatcher was chosen: 1979. She then continued to serve until 1990, so we would expect a lot of Thatcher from Gillian Anderson during the new season of the show as it is always strongly focused on the relationship between the monarch and her prime ministers.

Is Princess Diana in season 4?

Emma Corrin has been cast to play Lady Diana Spencer (the future Princess of Wales) in The Crown.

“I’m stuck with the show and it’s surreal to think I’m joining this incredibly talented acting family,” said Corrin when the casting was announced. “Princess Diana was an icon and her effect on the world remains profound and inspiring. Exploring her by writing Peter Morgan is the most exceptional opportunity and I will strive to do her justice! “

Prince Charles (Josh O’Connor) married Diana in 1981 after a short courtship. Their eldest son Prince William arrived in 1982, with Prince Harry arriving in 1984 – events that will all fall within the period determined by season four.

Peter Morgan is also likely to deal with the difficulties in the royal marriage that led to their divorce in 1992 and subsequent divorce.

Because Princess Diana became such an international icon during her stay with the royal family, we would predict that her character would be a very substantial part of the new season, as one of the world’s most famous weddings appears on the screen.

What happens in season 4 of The Crown?

The fourth season should last us from 1977 to around 1990, although the exact time frame must be confirmed by the creator of the show, Peter Morgan, or Netflix, who make the show.

The Times reports that episodes will include the disagreement between Queen and Margaret Thatcher about apartheid in South Africa, the 1984-5 strike, and the Falklands war in 1982. All major incidents during the period, so it is likely that some of these events will occur in the ten episodes.

This is just speculation, but The Crown season four could also cover the 1981 incident, where six shots were fired at the queen during the Trooping of the Color. It may also be the invader of Buckingham House, Michael Fagan, who reached the queen’s bedroom after a serious surveillance.

It is likely that we will meet US President Ronald Reagan in season four and explore his relationship with the Queen, as we have seen most US presidents at some point during the first three seasons of The Crown.

If you enjoyed the documentary episode of the 1969 Royal Family in season three, explain that it is a Royal Knockout that gets its own episode as we work our way through the much ridiculous charity game show from 1987.

Meanwhile, Josh O’Connor, who plays Prince Charles in the show, said his season will be portrayed in a harsher light, with an episode focusing on the beginning of the love triangle between Charles, his future wife Camilla Shand and her friend Andrew Parker-Bowles.

He told the PA news agency: “Well, it’s the Diana years, so we know that period so well. And in terms of Charles himself, when series three was to make people feel empathy and pity for him, I think we pull the rug under him in the next series. “

And we’ll wait to find out who an adult Prince Andrew is playing on the way to the Falklands war … maybe not an enviable role to play on the screen now.

When will the cast of The Crown change again?

We get a new cast for the five and six seasons – which will take us all the way to the present day. It is understood that The Crown will run for a total of six seasons, and it was always the intention to have two resets of the cast during that period.

About Imelda Staunton it has been said for some time that he will take over the Queen Elizabeth season.

However, a Netflix spokesperson said: “We are currently filming Season 4 of The Crown, but have not yet ordered seasons, so news about casting remains pure speculation.”

Will Prince Harry and Meghan Markle be seen at The Crown?

The royal couple made headlines in January when they announced they would resign as senior royals to become financially independent.

However, these events will not be covered in the fourth season of The Crown, as it will take place decades earlier.

In addition, it seems unlikely that the series will ever present today’s royal life, as maker Peter Morgan told Entertainment Weekly that he prefers to focus on historical topics.

“I feel uncomfortable writing about events within a certain period. I think there is a certain time when, when you write about it, what you do immediately becomes journalism. Because it comes too close to the moment.

“If you wait a certain amount of time, if you allow fifteen or twenty years, in principle a generation, between you and (the events), you can freely write about it as a drama,” he said.

You can now view seasons 1-3 of The Crown on Netflix