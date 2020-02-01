The Crown has released the following actress to play The Queen in season 5

But there is bad news for fans who hope for multiple series …

The crown has officially released its queen for season 5 and will take over from Olivia Colman when the fourth season ends.

Netflix has announced that Imelda Staunton, who played Professor Dolores Umbridge in the Harry Potter films, will be the third and final Queen Elizabeth II of the show.

“I watched The Crown from the very beginning,” the actress said in a statement from Netflix. “As an actor, it was a pleasure to see how both Claire Foy and Olivia Colman brought something special and unique to Peter Morgan’s scripts.

“I really feel honored to join such an exceptionally creative team and bring the crown to a successful conclusion.”

According to reports, this is the only moment in the show that upset the queen.

Imelda Staunton plays Queen Elizabeth II in the fifth and final season of The Crown. pic.twitter.com/hUOob58A9p

However, there is bad news for the die-hard fans of the show. Peter Morgan, the creator of the show, has revealed that the fifth season is the last of the show, ending in the 21st century after the death of Princess Diana.

It comes when one of the producers of the show has revealed that we will probably not see Prince Harry and Meghan in the show. She said, “I doubt we will ever go that far in the present day.”

Meanwhile, Royal biographer Angela Levin revealed that Prince Harry had told her in an interview: “I’m going to make sure they stop it (the show) before they come to me.”

Do not know how you are, but we are happy to see how the end of the show goes.