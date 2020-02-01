‘The crown’ ends in 2003. It is just when the royal family of today becomes interesting.

What will the last scenes be? Choose. It may end early, but the news that the fifth season of The Crown will be the last season, ending in 2003 – and not taking fans through the dramas of the last 20 years or so – is at least dramatic.

After all, 2003 was a historic royal year in which, handy for the makers of an epic royal soap, were also the seeds of the stories that now dominate the press. It was the year of the 50th anniversary of the Queen’s coronation. It was the year in which William and Kate started dating at St. Andrew’s University, and when Camilla and Charles officially moved to Clarence House (they would get married two years later). Harry went to Australia in 2003, leaving an intermediate year trip between Eton and joining the army. And that year, then unknown to everyone, a certain Meghan Markle graduated from Northwestern University.

It was also the year that a Daily Mirror journalist, Ryan Parry, presented himself as a royal footballer and then wrote about all the things he had seen inside palace walls, such as the queen’s preference for toast with lightly smeared marmalade, which her corgis- scones fed and pedestrians are instructed to walk along the edge of carpets to prevent wear.

The queen was so insulted by the burglary that she later initiated legal action (quickly settled) against the Mirror, which was subsequently edited by Piers Morgan, who has since become Meghan Markle’s most vocal archenemy.

So, in the sense that The Crown was really about the queen and not about the royal family, 2003 makes sense because the queen was still in charge of the family and the institution in that year and was celebrating an important anniversary of her government. Meanwhile, the first chapters of the next generation of sagas began to be written.

So there is an abundance of possible final scenes for The Crown – although it is likely to end with a final, lioning, dragging shot on the face of the monarch, which will be played by her third and final portrait, Imelda Staunton.

But ending the show in 2003 means erasing the piece of royal history that we now live through. This seems bizarre. Practically speaking, this is part of the history that younger Crown fans have experienced and seen. It is the most famous and also the most alluring to dramatize because it has been so crazy.

We will not see William and Kate’s on-off courtship and eventual marriage. We will not follow Harry’s many romances, culminating in his marriage to Meghan Markle and one of the greatest royal crises of recent times. We will not trace Prince Andrew’s friendship with Jeffrey Epstein leading to yet another, still evolving, royal crisis. We will not see the ‘Fab Four’ fall in line like a royal powerhouse and then fall apart – and the tension between William and Harry. We will not see the alleged isolation and disruption of Harry and Meghan in the royal family.

But in addition to the curtain-shaking, gossiping elements, erasing the last two royal decades also means that we don’t see how the show interprets the transition from Queen to Charles power – the planning, the practical and family effect of royal succession. What does the queen think? How does Charles work? How has it changed or deepened their relationship? To what extent – and how – do mother and son now work as a team in dealing with crises such as the royal exit of Harry and Meghan and the scandal of Andrew?

Of course, Charles’ long wait to become king is the longest royal storyline in the show, and a sixth season – bringing the show up to date – would encourage him to get ever closer to the throne, and how that has affected him or changed . The relationship with his sons, especially Harry, has become more complex over time; a final season would have made a fascinating analysis of that possible.

Stopping the show in 2003 also means breaking off a critical investigation of how and why the royal family, despite all its power and many advisers, continues to hold the handling of family crises so wrong. You could imagine that the episodes about Diana’s death will contain elements of this self-sabotaging myopia – but the family barely learns from its terrible PR errors, as recent history has all too frankly demonstrated.

As it is, with an end date of 2003, William and Harry remain frozen as handsome almost adults, Charles will be more focused on public acceptance of Camilla, and the queen will still reign with a gloved fist, handbag perched rock – stable on elbow as always. The year 2003 not only marks the 50th anniversary of her coronation, but also one of the last periods of the old order.

This is probably why The Crown has decided not to proceed. The show has followed the Queen’s journey and ending the series in 2003 means she is ending the show that is still firmly installed on the throne. There is a poetic completeness in it, but it is not a truthful end of a series entitled, The Crown.

The last 20 years of royal history have seen not only the kind of turmoil and turmoil that produces headlines, but also the marriages, births and scandals that radically reformed the institution itself. In 2020, partially informed by what happened to Harry and Meghan and Andrew, the future and purpose of royalty is again a topic of public debate.

How will the coming seasons of The Crown deal not only with the exciting things, but also with the bigger questions about the costs of the royal family and for what? Perhaps we should expect the coming series to tackle such things, knowing that the viewing public is now thinking of them, even if they may not have been at the forefront of public imagination in 2003.

The series could compress these problems in the events that led to the 2003 denouement. But they will not be tackled as fully and fairly as the drama would not have taken us so far – and the astonishing series of headlines that Meghan, Harry, Andrew, William and Kate had generated in the past year. The royal news agenda has become faster and bolder.

It is therefore strange that the makers of a soap opera that stands out so classically in its well-researched revelation and assumption, do not want to approach the time in which the royals now live.

If it is not fear of lawsuits for their still-living subjects, or fear of the bigger questions that the analysis can take them to (what exactly is this family we have dramatized for?), Is it perhaps a different fear altogether – that which drama The Crown, which would never be season 6, would have shown us, it would never have matched the drama that the family has produced in its own right in recent years, without a screenwriter.

