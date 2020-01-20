The Crown actors weighed in on the resignations of Harry and Meghan

Helena Bonham Carter, who plays Princess Margaret in The Crown, has weighed in on the latest royal updates.

Kate McCusker lyrics

Speaking at the Screen Actors Guild (SAG) awards last night, Crown actress Helena Bonham Carter weighed in on Harry and Meghan’s decision to step back from their roles as senior members of the royal family, calling the masters of the couple. destiny.’

The winning BAFTA actress, who plays Harry’s great aunt, Princess Margaret in the third season of Netflix drama, was supportive of the couple’s historic decision.

She told People, Entertainment Weekly and TNT Live: “The world is their oyster and it will be interesting to see what they do. Now they are masters of their own destiny and good luck to them. “

Josh O’Connor, who plays Harry’s father Prince Charles in the series, also weighed in on the controversial royal drama, saying he is hopeful for the couple’s future.

“I imagine they could probably do anything. I’m sure they’re very talented and can go and do whatever they want. I hope so, “he told reporters.

The cast of The Crown won a big prize at last night’s award-winning star awards ceremony, winning the award for best ensemble in a television drama award.

The actors’ comments come after Buckingham Palace announced on Saturday that the couple will stop using their RHS credentials and cease their royal duties, including official military appointments, starting in the spring.

Prince Harry spoke of the decision to “jump from the faith” at a charity event in London last night, admitting that he and Meghan had hoped to continue serving the Queen on their own terms, without public funding. “Unfortunately, this was not possible,” he conceded.

However, fans of The Crown were disappointed when the series’s executive producer, Susie Mackie, said that the Netflix drama was unlikely to represent modern screenplays, including the drama surrounding the release of Harry and Meghan.

She said to PA earlier this month, “I think we will probably … we will not be traveling until now.”

“To be honest, no matter what the Crown’s life is after where we are, I doubt we will ever go that far back in time.”

But with the season’s success in the award series, fans hope the series will continue long enough to see the story of Harry and Meghan depicted on screen.