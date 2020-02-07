The crowd goes crazy for ‘Ford V Ferrari’: now on request – News – Austin 360

By Matt Shiverdecker, especially for the American statesman

Friday

February 7, 2020 at 2:36 PM

Here is an interesting new release that is now available through cable and digital providers, as well as some titles that are currently available for streaming.

Video on request

“Ford V Ferrari”: Unfairly offended during the awards season as a “daddy movie”, James Mangold somehow managed to make a very exciting movie about engineers and car designers on their way to the race from Le Mans in 1966 in France. It all starts with Ford Motor Company trying to buy out the Ferrari brand in 1963 to participate in this legendary 24-hour race, but as soon as Henry Ford II feels rejected and insulted by the Italian sports car manufacturer who refuses them Ford immediately launched its own racing division with the intention of defeating Ferrari (whose cars dominated the 1960 to 1965 race). Join drivers Carroll Shelby (Matt Damon) and Ken Miles (Christian Bale) who join the Ford team to change history. Nominated for four Academy Awards including best photo, this is a crowd puller from start to finish. (Cable and digital VOD, 4K Ultra HD available)

Also on streaming services

“Frances Ferguson”: narrated by Nick Offerman, the latest feature film from Austin-based filmmaker Bob Byington tells the story of our titular character, a replacement teacher who ends up in hot water after an affair with one of her students. Frances (Kaley Wheless) lives in a small town in Nebraska and is unhappy with a 4 year old daughter and it feels like everything in her daily life is making her miserable. The film not only gives us the answers why she would blow up her life to have a fleeting relationship with a minor, but also presents her life in a non-judgmental way. We follow Frances through her trial, release, probation and access to group therapy, which leads us to David Krumholtz in a very funny supporting role as her counselor. (Amazon Prime)

“Honey Boy”: Shia LaBeouf wrote this incredibly personal film of his time as a child actor and broken relationship with his father during rehabilitation. He also plays a leading role in the film and plays a somewhat fictional version of his own father, while Noah Jupe (who also plays the son of Christian Bale in “Ford V Ferrari”) acts brilliantly as a replacement for Shia’s days as a Disney Channel star . Alma Har’el won the Director Guild of America Award for the best first feature film last month and it’s hard to understand why. She takes a personal and intimate story and fills it with inventive images and bold casting choices that allow the film to have what an easy vanity project could have been in the wrong hands. (Amazon Prime, 4K Ultra HD available)