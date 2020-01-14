The Crossing: What to watch out for when deposition is on its way to the Senate paNOW | Prince Albert, Saskatchewan

What should you look at on Wednesday when the House passes on the accusation articles to the Senate:

TO THE ORDER

Under President Nancy Pelosi, the House voted on December 18 to accuse Trump of an abuse of power and obstruction of Congress as a result of his behavior toward Ukraine. Trump is the third president to be deposed in American history. The others are Clinton and, in 1868, Andrew Jackson. President Richard Nixon resigned before the House could accuse him.

Pelosi delayed the sending of the articles to the Senate, and insisted on more specific conditions of the process.

THE CROSSING

First Pelosi appoints the prosecutors of the House who will defend senators that Trump has abused his office by pressuring Ukraine to investigate the son of political rival Joe Biden and then hinder Congress’ search for what happened.

Playing the “managers” has been a hot location in the Capitol for months and Pelosi has been keeping a close eye on the details. But judging by the Clinton process, exposure is likely to improve the profiles of whoever she chooses. Possible choices include the two presidents who conducted the hearings, Adam Schiff from the intelligence service and Jerrold Nadler from the judiciary.

Around lunch time she speaks on the floor and the house agrees to send the items.

Later Wednesday, the entire follow-up team will be behind House Sergeant-at-Arms Paul Irving and House Clerk Cheryl Johnson, who will store the articles in folders. The procession runs two by two through the National Statuary Hall, past the Pelosi office, across the Rotunda and to the doors of the Senate.

Johnson then hands over the articles to the secretary of Senate Julie E. Adams.

The managers will return to the House of Representatives until the Senate allows them.

FURNITURE AND OATHS

The senate then considers some everyday-sounding details, as well as some historical ones, according to the precedent of Clinton’s deposition.

First, they will consider decisions on how to set up the room to accommodate the prosecution and defense teams, and who can view from the galleries. Then, according to a memo distributed among the senators, comes a series of formalities: the reception of the house managers.

Towards the end of the week, managers are expected to show the articles of deposition. Roberts and the senators will take their oath. And the senators will sign an oath book that has been used since 1986 for presidential and judicial removal sentences stored in the National Archives.

THE SENATE CONVENES AS A COURT

“Listen! Listen! Listen! All persons are ordered to remain silent, on pain of imprisonment, while the United States Senate sits before the trial of the articles of deposition.”

So James Ziglar, then the senate sergeant, proclaimed during the 1999 Clinton trial.

The rules of the senate say that the process then begins and runs six days a week – not on Sundays – until it is resolved. But senators could vote to change the schedule.

Arguments in the Trump trial begin next Tuesday, according to Senate majority leader Mitch McConnell.

NO DISMISSAL

Trump has said that he wants a full trial with witnesses, while also suggesting that he wants a resignation.

But 51 out of 100 senators are needed to do almost anything during a trial, and even Republican senators have rejected the idea of ​​a dismissal.

WITNESSES?

The jury looks at whether the senate is calling witnesses, but it is possible.

Former national security adviser John Bolton has agreed to testify if summoned, and some Republicans have met privately to ensure that witnesses can be summoned. With a Republican majority of 53 seats, four GOP senators would have to vote with all Democrats to cross the threshold of 51 votes.

View GOP moderate Sens here. Susan Collins from Maine, Mitt Romney from Utah, Lisa Murkowski from Alaska and Lamar Alexander from Tennessee.

Any plan for witnesses would probably include witness statements and testimonies from people called by Republicans and Democrats.

Trump said he wants Senate to call Pelosi and Schiff, but that is very unlikely.

During the Clinton trial, former White House intern Monica Lewinsky was deposed privately, but not called to testify. She and Clinton had an extra-marital relationship, they both said.

THE FOUR

Senators like to talk and every politician wants to stay connected with voters. So the impeachment test rule against speaking or consulting their phones during the process has the potential to make them all grumpy.

No moreso, however, than the four Democratic senators who were forced to dismantle less than three weeks before the start of the Iowa elections. Search for Sens. Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts, Bernie Sanders from Vermont, Amy Klobuchar from Minnesota and Michael Bennet from Colorado to send surrogates to Iowa or make short journeys between Iowa and Washington.

“I told them that this process is your responsibility, since senators and planning will not affect what we should do,” Senate Democratic leader Chuck Schumer said in an interview to The Associated Press last month. He said none of them objected. “It has advantages to be a senator,” Schumer added, “and there are obligations.”

NEW INFORMATION?

It will not be a total rehash of the House procedures that went through the fall. Bolton, who has first-hand knowledge of the president’s printing campaign on Ukraine, did not tell Parliament his story.

The Senate may also consider a new set of documents released by House Democrats on Tuesday evening that could shed new light on the work of Trump’s private lawyer to force Ukraine to investigate Biden while the President provided military assistance to the American ally to Russia.

Laurie Kellman, The Associated Press