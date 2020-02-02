The critical struggle in the established order of the Democrats

DES MOINES, Iowa – Within the vast presidential competition of the Democrats, there is a smaller but critical competition between a handful of candidates who play jockey to secure the support of their party’s establishment.

The first answers will come in the Iowa caucuses on Monday as voters begin the fight between progressive candidates advocating revolutionary change, and more moderate opponents, many of whom in the party believe they have a better chance of putting President Donald Trump in. November to beat.

Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg and Amy Klobuchar have argued in Iowa for a broader coalition of voters in states that are essential to deny Trump’s re-election. Awaiting them for the Super Tuesday primaries in March is Mike Bloomberg, an ideologically similar candidate who skips the early games while spending hundreds of millions of dollars in larger states.

Their candidatures are rooted in the idea of ​​electability, and a belief that Bernie Sanders and Elizabeth Warren propose ideas that excite nuclear-democratic voters with sweeping, costly calls for structural change, but far below receiving a majority of votes against the Republican-based company.

Former Government of Virginia Terry McAuliffe, a leading established value, believes Biden enters the caucuses as the moderate frontrunner even if McAuliffe acknowledges that he has wondered if the 77-year-old former vice president can keep his strength.

“I thought hard about becoming a president. I was worried that Biden was in my room, “McAuliffe said in an interview. “Part of my calculation was:” Could he keep up? “And I have to be honest, he has stopped. We have made the right decision.”

“Iowa will be a real determining factor,” said McAuliffe. “This field will begin to change.”

The unofficial primary establishment will help determine the identity of the Democratic Party in 2020 while framing the matchup against Trump. The three best Democrats in Iowa who are most often regarded as moderates oppose aggressive progressive priorities such as ‘Medicare for All’, but their profiles offer a completely different picture of the world.

Biden is a lifelong politician with roots in the working class. The 38-year-old Buttigieg is a former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, and an openly gay ex-military intelligence officer. Klobuchar is a 59-year-old senator in Minnesota and a former public prosecutor.

In Iowa, established democrats work on a coalition of voters that usually includes older, more rural and even non-democrats. Strategists for Biden, Buttigieg and Klobuchar note that they focused specifically on moderate Republicans during the final days of the race.

The Klobuchar team says it is the only candidate to have campaigned in all 31 Iowa counties that previously supported President Barack Obama but moved to Trump in 2016.

“We are reaching for our democratic base, but we also want to widen the tent,” said campaign manager Klobuchar, Justin Buoen, pointing to their efforts to win moderate democrats, moderate republicans and dissatisfied Trump voters.

Buttigieg has focused on similar land in Iowa, focusing primarily on the eastern cities that once had thousands of jobs for the production of heavy equipment. He has also campaigned aggressively in small towns in the more conservative corners of the state.

The Buttigieg campaign acknowledged that Buttigieg contrasts with Biden and Klobuchar, but disputes any suggestion that he is a centrist candidate. His campaign portrays him as someone who insists on change and is an outsider in Washington who defies labels.

“This notion of lanes – progressive, moderate, left, middle left – Pete doesn’t fit in,” said deputy campaign leader Hari Sevugan. “This is not about a label on the agenda that he has.”

Perhaps the stakes are higher in Iowa for Buttigieg, who has shown surprising strength against many more experienced candidates. David Axelrod, who served as Obama’s main strategist, said Buttigieg must beat Biden in Iowa to continue as the desired moderate in the race.

“If Sanders won and Buttigieg was second, I think Buttigieg is still hunting,” Axelrod said.

For the past two months, Biden has also focused his schedule on the rural and small town of Iowa, along with the more industrialized river towns on the eastern edge of the state. His ideal coalition, advisers say, would be a combination of working class, non-collegial educated voters, moderate Catholics and part of the small but growing minority population of Iowa, plus a little bit of independent and dissatisfied republicans.

The campaign relies heavily on Biden’s election argument, complete with supporters such as former Secretary of State John Kerry, who won the Iowa caucuses in 2004, the former Tom Vilsack government and the first two state congress women.

The Biden campaign has also attempted to capitalize on attacks from republicans in and out of the state – including Trump and Iowa Sen. Joni Ernst – trying to undermine his campaign by asking questions about the Biden family during the Trump accusation trial. Biden and his allies insist that the unfounded allegations of corruption are evidence that the GOP is afraid of facing him in a general election.

Each of the candidates has weaknesses, although Biden shine in the last days.

Biden closed the last quarter for fundraising with millions of dollars less than most of his top rivals, although he closed the year with twice as much as Klobuchar at the bank.

He ended the last week of the caucus campaign with noticeably smaller, older and less energetic crowds than his rivals. On Friday night in Mount Pleasant, only about 80 people showed up for one performance, about the same number pulled to see him the night before in Ottumwa. Both areas are home to the very white working-class voters that Biden considers his base, and Vilsack was once mayor of Mount Pleasant.

During the course of Thursday and Friday, his crowd never counted more than 200, not even when Buttigieg turned out three times as many at some of his stops. By Saturday, the crowd of Biden began to grow in size and energy, but they were still considerably smaller than those of his rivals.

The Biden team has refused to predict the win, despite polls showing him at or near the top of the field. Instead, assistants believe he should just end up in a cluster of candidates at the top.

In a memo for supporters released on Friday, campaign manager Greg Schultz van Biden commented: “Monday’s game starts the trial, it doesn’t end.”

Meanwhile, voters who decide the competition do not know what to do.

Karen and David Scudiero, from North Liberty, are republicans who say their party has left them. They are ready to vote for almost anyone who runs the Democrats against Trump.

They say that Biden and Klobuchar are the most in line with their views on issues such as affordability in college and health care.

David Scudiero, 66, left a Biden event undecided on Saturday, but leaned to the former vice president. “I see him being able to work with other people,” he said.

His wife Karen was less certain. She felt that Biden’s energy level was low.

“I’m having a hard time with his age, I’ll be honest. He looked older than I expected,” she said. “I can’t – his policy is great. It is not a big change. But I struggle with that. Do we need major change? Or do we need minor changes to the edges? “

Associated Press writer Alexandra Jaffe, Bill Barrow, Brian Slodysko and Kathleen Hennessey contributed to this report.

Steve Peoples and Thomas Beaumont, The Associated Press