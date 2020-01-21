The crews conduct chemical tests in Hazel Park near the Madison Heights building in the center of the toxic sludge tank

MADISON HEIGHTS, Mich. – New tests for hazardous chemicals are being conducted near the Madison Heights building in the middle of the hotel toxic mud controversy, Tuesday are officials from the Environmental Protection Agency work for more information about what could be in the ground.

The tests are carried out directly opposite the Gary Sayers building.

EPA crews are taking new soil samples on the south side of 10 Mile Road in Hazel Park to determine if chemicals have settled south of the building, which may be referred to as a toxic chemical dump.

Several business owners have been informed that the tests are in progress, but indicated that they received little information from government or federal agencies as the case evolved.

The Sayers building is at the center of the controversy. According to the authorities, thousands of potentially toxic chemicals were stored there, some of which escaped.

Legislators have taken note of the chemical controversy. Like many others, Debbie Dingell is concerned about rules, regulations, and the possibility of others acting like Sayers.

