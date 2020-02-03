The creepy repopulation of the exclusion zone of Fukushima

In March, when the cherry blossom begins to bloom, the Japanese leg of the Olympic torchlight procession starts in a football stadium 12 miles from the Fukushima Daiichi Nuclear Power Plant (yes, that nuclear power plant). In a nearby sports complex, the baseball and softball games of the Games are also organized. That is undoubtedly a surprise and perhaps some attendees, whose memory of the catastrophic collapse of the facility is still fresh nine years ago. But in fact, the government has aggressively disinfected and rehabilitated the Fukushima Prefecture and is slowly returning life to the exclusion zone.

Giles Price investigates this creepy transformation in his book Restricted Residence, which documents construction workers, office drones and even a taxi driver who pays the government to roam the half-deserted streets, as there are few customers. “There are small bags of people who can go on with life,” says Price. “You have a house that has been rebuilt next to a house that is still expired with weeds growing out of it.”

The magnitude 9.0 A major earthquake in Eastern Japan, as it is called there, hit the northeastern coast of the country on March 11, 2011, creating a tsunami that broke the seawall and cut off all the power to plant. Fuel melted in three reactors, releasing 940 petabecquerels of radioactive particles – enough to give everyone on Earth a free X-ray. In the aftermath, more than 100,000 people fled a 12-mile radius around the plant.

Japan has since spent $ 27 billion on cleaning up the mess. Approximately 75,000 employees have scrubbed roads, walls, roofs, gutters and drains. They have stripped the landscape of 600 million cubic feet of grass, trees and topsoil and put them in millions of black tarp bags. The reactors themselves are decommissioned, but the air dose percentages in residential areas have fallen by 71 percent to 0.37 microserviets per hour, within the range of naturally occurring background radiation.

To return to normal, the government started in 2014 to cancel evacuation orders for zones with a total annual dose of radiation of less than 20 millisievert, corresponding to 200 chest x-rays and 20 times the maximum amount that according to international standards such as considered safe. To lure residents back, it built or reopened hospitals, primary schools, houses, apartments and shopping centers, as well as a sports complex, solar installation, nursing home and a highway. It also reduced the monthly $ 1,000 stipend evacuees received from the Tokyo Electric Power Company, which owns the nuclear power plant.

Price learned about the rehabilitation of Fukushima while researching sites for the Olympic Games, a subject he had been photographing since 2008, when construction began near his home for the London games. The story fascinated him, so in 2017 he flew to Tokyo, hired an interpreter and drove to the heart of Fukushima – rolling up his windows. “It’s a strange psychological thing because you know you’re going somewhere that has changed, but it’s changed in a way that you can’t see or see,” says Price. “It plays with your mind.”

He visited Namie and Iitate, two municipalities that had the highest radiation dose. They have around 1,200 people, compared to their former combined population of 28,000. When Price visited him, he navigated “in a mixed state of reconstruction and decline.” In the well-kept city centers the locals went to work, chatted about coffee and even visited a cultural festival. But away from the main roads and crossing into restricted areas, things changed quickly. Price always wore a geiger counter and he noticed when he strayed too far: “the radiation started to jump everywhere.” After investigating the area in October 2018, Greenpeace concluded that the pollution will remain well above 1 millisievert per year for several decades.