The creation of DIY music is booming. Will quarantine trigger a renaissance?

In the weeks following the concert industry shutdown, there has been a 55% increase in Google searches for Apple’s Garageband music creation software. Apple confirms record interest in Garageband, with nearly 13 million downloads from its “sound library” since early February – and hundreds of thousands of free trial downloads from Garageband’s most expensive siblings , Logic Pro X and Final Cut Pro X.

Apogee, which makes music creation accessories, including popular iOS and Mac products like HypeMic, has just had its busiest month ever. Roland, a popular manufacturer of musical instruments, electronic and digital equipment and software, also experienced a spike. Splice, which sells royalty-free samples, loops, and presets to producers, has recorded more than a million downloads of sound per day, the company told Rolling Stone.

The Reverb instrument / equipment seller is see success during this period with new and used musical instruments – with buyers and sellers ranging from major brands and local music stores to individual players and famous artists.

“We are seeing extraordinarily high order volumes, even exceeding the number of orders we see during the busy holiday season,” said Jim Tuerk, director of business development for the company. “Several of the music stores that sell equipment on Reverb even told us that March was one of their best months ever … Compared to the same period last year, searches for music equipment increased by almost 50%, with several categories – such as ukuleles, MIDI (Digital Interface for Musical Instruments) and drum machines – with search peaks of 100% or more compared to the same period last year. “

Music retailer Sweetwater has also seen a significant increase in sales of content and products on its website. Sweetwater CEO Chuck Surack told Rolling Stone that the previous seven days were longer than the week they had after Thanksgiving last year. Sweetwater receives 500,000 visitors a day – about double what they normally see – and they ship around 15 to 20,000 orders a day, he says.

So, with such a boom in creative tools, what music does everyone make?

Never too late to learn

With time to spare, music beginners dive in buying instruments for the first time and registering for lessons. Tuerk says that Reverb is currently welcoming an influx of new buyers. “We are seeing an increase in orders for acoustic guitars, synthesizers, keyboards and pro audio,” he said. “Depending on the types of equipment they buy, many of these new buyers appear to be newbies. “

Reverb’s YouTube channel, which largely showcases equipment demonstrations and procedures, saw a notable increase in hours viewed in March and April compared to January and February, which are normally the busiest months. “Synth Sounds of” videos showing how to recreate classic synth tracks saw a 300-400% increase in views in March.

“We buy about 5,000 new customers every day who buy and we get around 15,000 people a day who request catalogs and updates by email,” says Surack.

In addition, one of the main trends identified by Guitar Center – where online sales have more than doubled following the refuge mandate in place – shows that people are taking the opportunity to learn an instrument that they have not never played before, especially one that can be learned in a quiet home environment. Guitar Center says that the whole category of acoustic guitar is on fire and that ukuleles are particularly hot. They also see beginners of all ages, noting an increase in students in the 11 to 15 age group and in the over 40 group.

“Since switching to private tutoring online with a live instructor after the pandemic, Guitar Center and its sister brand, Music & Arts, have taught nearly 50,000 lessons to students across the country,” said a representative from Guitar Center. . “Because the students were forced to stay indoors, many of our students are now taking more than one lesson per week. In addition, for those who are currently taking courses, weekly attendance has also increased. For children who normally have group lessons at school, online lessons allow them to follow and extend their skills with their instrument. “

Registration for online training sessions on Roland, Roland Cloud Academy products has greatly exceeded the capacity of the sessions, which has led Roland to add more courses and expand the products covered to meet demand. The free program helps all levels of musicians get personalized, live instruction from Roland’s product experts in small online classrooms of 10 to 15 students per class.

Find the rhythm

In terms of year-over-year searches on Reverb, MIDI keyboard searches increased 171%, while searches for drum machines and MIDI controllers increased 125% and 117%, respectively.

“Based on what sells on Reverb, it seems like people are doing electronic music and experimenting with beats,” says Tuerk. “Compared to the same period last year, we are seeing a significant increase in purchases of synthesizers, keyboards and production equipment, especially among new buyers.” Meanwhile, at Roland, downloads have increased more than five times for the company’s music creation app, Zenbeats.

On Splice, even with record activity, the first five genres remain, in descending order: hip-hop, trap, pop, R&B and house. But right after these rankings, the company saw the emergence of interesting genre trends: EDM (or “traditional commercial electronic dance music”, says the company, referring to the likes of DVBBS, Martin Garrix, Hardwell), Downtempo, Cinematic and Funk have all seen a slight increase in the total number of downloads.

Murda Beatz, a multiplatinum producer for Drake and Migos, recently created her very first digital drum kit, called “Quarantine Pack, Vol. 1 “, for Splice. This quickly became the fastest pack in the history of Splice to cross the threshold of a million downloads in 15 days. (The previous record holder was another Drake collaborator, Boi-1da, who also produced for Eminem and Rihanna.)

“As creative consumers continue to stay at home, they invest in equipment for their home installations and studios – microphones, speakers, audio interfaces, music creation software, etc. Research on audio interfaces has increased 303% year over year. ”- Jim Tuerk, Director of Business Development for Reverb

Complexity, dear Watson

Purchases of expensive and multifaceted equipment may suggest an increase in the complexity of the music that people create today.

“The drum machines and sequencers go far beyond live percussion instruments, which is not what we usually see,” says Tuerk. “In particular, we have seen a significant increase in orders for Elektron – in particular the polyphonic digital synthesizer Digitone and the digital drum computer and the Digitakt sampler – compared to the previous month and the same period last year . Elektron synthesizers and drum machines are generally used to make serious electronic music. These are complex pieces of equipment and require more time to master, so the increase in orders for Elektron leads me to believe that people make more complex music at home. “

The Reverb team has seen an increase in professional audio controls, especially among people who have traditionally purchased guitar or drum equipment from their site in the past. In other words, they see players they can assume are guitarists or drummers buying their first audio interface, microphone or desktop synthesizer, among other professional audio equipment.

“It could indicate that they are experimenting or trying to collaborate virtually with other musicians,” said Tuerk. “As creative consumers continue to stay at home, they invest in equipment for their home installations and studios – microphones, speakers, audio interfaces, music creation software, etc. Research on audio interfaces has increased 303% year-on-year. ”With extra time available, musicians are faced with an opportunity to step up their playing.

Surack highlights a situation similar to Sweetwater, where they sell audio interfaces “like crazy”. “These people also buy microphones, they buy headphones, speakers – everything you need to record or digitize on your computer, complement small studios,” he says.

“I can also say that people are modernizing their studios,” he continues. “They buy a full set of drum heads to replace each on their kit. Someone who bought a lot of guitar stuff is buying new tuners, new strings, neck polish and a whole bunch of other stuff. You can simply say that they take the time to take apart their guitar, upgrade it, hot rod and do it again. It’s fun watching these things while I’m physically packing the boxes (in our warehouse). “

Guitar Center is also experiencing massive growth in DJ controllers. And they noticed that “many musicians who can usually record in large studios or DJs in clubs and festivals have had to buy equipment to continue working on their projects at home,” added a representative. “DJ controllers are very trendy due to the phenomenon of live streaming that takes place on Instagram (ei: DJ D-NICE and Questlove).”

More distant and more collaborative than ever

Being physically forced away has not stopped people from coming together. A lack of socialization could even inspire more collaboration because people feel the need to interact.

Collage-style videos that compile clips of different musicians covering different parts of the same song started to bubble up more frequently. Arranger David Wise and mix engineer Garth Justice, for example, released a video called Nashville Studio Singer Community Virtual Cell Phone Choir, which has since garnered more than a million views. All the voices were recorded individually by each of the 31 local professionals on their iPhones, then submitted to Wise and Justice. Justice, who says everything he buys comes from Sweetwater, has used two plug-ins, iZotope RX Suite and Oeksound’s Soothe, to minimize room noise and focus on certain frequencies, respectively. The result is an uplifting and hopeful work of art.

Last week, a video was posted by Apple Distinguished Educator students and teachers from a UK school. Apple says the video was made in support of the country’s National Health Service. This is a cover of Snow Patrol’s “Run” – produced and captured using Garageband, Logic Pro, Final Cut Pro, Keynote and iPhones. The singer recorded in Garageband using a USB microphone.

Get weird

It seems that some people, tired of the routine, arrive at a point of agitation which inspires them to think outside the box. Instrument and software vendors say they have seen unusual sales, suggesting musical experimentation.

“We sold a toy phone that had been turned into a microphone,” says Reverb. “It was converted to have ¼” output and a gain circuit to produce lo-fi sounds – think similar to the vocal sound of The Strokes. While it’s not uncommon to see a toy or something similar turned into a piece of equipment by an electronics genius, it was fun to imagine a musician using the microphone on the toy phone while collaborating by videoconference . “

“Regarding artists, we watch all the YouTube videos that artists produce and appreciate the different genres and creations that artists make during this quarantine period,” said the representative from the Guitar Center. “The biggest trend that is happening is that people’s interest in music is growing and growing. They experiment, try new things and share their creations with the world in digital formats like YouTube, Instagram and TikTok. “

As the global economy as a whole struggles to get rid of the negative effects, instrument and software vendors face a new opportunity – not only to shine in the quarantine age, but to create boost and promote creative productivity after quarantine.