The Crazy Coronavirus “Cures” on the Chinese web contains Trump’s Secret “Super-Drug”

NANJING, China – Chinese rulers now call the coronavirus epidemic a “major test of the Chinese system and administrative capacity” and leader of the Communist Party Xi Jinping warns of a “lack of courage”. But infections are rampant, the death toll is still increasing and the country is becoming more and more isolated by a global community that is afraid that this could become a pandemic. Without a vaccine, overcrowded hospitals and a lack of solid information on how to treat the flu-like illness, what should the 1.4 billion people in China (or the rest of us) do?

The answers have come on the internet: stay away from your dog, gargle with salt water, fumigate with vinegar, take a drink made of flowers and smoke a lot.

Yes, fake news has gone viral in the fight against the virus, what you would expect. But the picture is complicated by the Chinese government’s advocacy for traditional Chinese medicine, and some half-baked reports that credit US President Donald Trump with the possession of a “super-drug” that he is very keen to share.

Chinese citizens who are hungry for some form of protection against the disease have posted and reposted dubious reports on panacea and alternative medicine on the main Chinese social networks: the microblog Weibo and the chat app Weixin.

In a country where many hundreds of millions of people are currently in, paused from work, and thirsty for all new information about the deadly virus, such poor reporting and fake news that goes viral can cause some crazy side effects.

After People’s Daily published an article claiming that scientists investigating the new corona virus found shuanghuanglian oil, a traditional Chinese three-flower drug was effective in treating, believed in the effectiveness of traditional medicine or TCM , flocked to drugstores and bought all of which they could find.

The sales and hype were such that the share price of one producer, Fushen Pharmaceutical Co., rose by 120 percent on the Hong Kong stock exchanges when the markets opened on 3 February. For a few minutes, founder and chairman and majority shareholder Cao Changcheng was a billionaire, richer on paper than Hua Zhi’s Ren Zhengfei, until the speculative rush eased and the price dropped to the opening level. Yet with 8 Hong Kong dollars per share, it is twice as valuable as two weeks ago.

“A combination of multiple nonsense ideas, wrote a Chinese blogger:” It is a disease that is carried by dogs and spreads to nearby dogs, from dog to dog and from dog to human. “

And while shuanghuanglian, including Japanese honeysuckle, Chinese skullcap and forsythia suspensa and both in tablet form and oil, may not be as dangerous for its users as drinking bleach (a “cure” recommended by QAnon conspiracy theorists in the United States) or consuming manure and urine from cows, recommended by a swami in India, the injectable form can cause anaphylactic shock when administered to pregnant women or young children.

Although many Chinese publications claim that shuanghuanglian has been shown to be effective against influenza, respiratory diseases, and various ailments, they have had to report that there is no evidence that it is effective against coronavirus.

Young Chinese laugh at the drama about shuanghuanglian. The Chinese characters look the same and sound similar to the characters for double egg yolk lotus seed paste moon cake (shuanghuang lianrong yuebing), which evokes the joke that after shuanghuanglian is sold out, people have to buy moon cake. The consumption of all kinds of TCM products is largely concentrated among their elderly. When used, it is usually a preventative measure in addition to, not instead of, modern medicine. But different herbal products are hardly the only less-than-scientific solutions that are offered.

Many viral messages advise people to wash diluted salt water in their mouths before and after leaving the house as a means to kill the virus. This advice is sometimes incorrectly attributed to Dr. Zhong Nanshan, who discovered SARS in 2003. While mouthwash with salt water is sometimes used as a home remedy for sore throat or cold, they would not do anything about coronavirus, as several Chinese websites have noted.

Other false rumors about the virus claim that it is being spread by dogs or that hanging clothing can disinfect them outside.

A Chinese blogger combined several nonsense ideas and wrote: “It is a disease that is carried by dogs and spreads to nearby dogs, from dog to dog and then from dog to human. Dogs don’t get sick, but people get sick. After people get sick, they spread it to dogs, and the cycle goes on … So people must stay away from dogs, families that raise dogs must keep their dogs in the house and you can’t play with your dog. Spray alcohol on your head and clothing before you go out, wipe your hands, cell phone and belongings with alcohol when you get home, hang your coat on the balcony in the open air to air it out and dilute salt water.

“Young Chinese laugh at the drama about shuanghuanglian.”

Some prevention methods must be jokes. A report claimed that smoking prevents all types of coronavirus, because the oil from smoke covers your lungs at a “nanometer” level, so that the coronavirus does not touch the cells of the lung, almost as if your lungs had a “nanometer mask” at the cellular level. to wear.

One piece of outright fake news was debunked on Monday afternoon by the official tabloid at national level. The false news, shared by a large number of Weibo users on 2 February, claimed that there was an “American super-medicine” that could cure coronavirus-induced diseases and that President Donald Trump was speeding up his proliferation to China.

But the story is a bit more complicated than smoking and puppy hoaxes.

“A really very effective medicine has come on the market. It has gone through the American process for effective medication. Trump called on the American centers for disease prevention and control to publicly release the wording. I hope our researchers don’t remain obsessed with huoxiang zhengqi / hyssop oral oil for vital energy (another Chinese medicine) and shuanghuanglian, and instead try this medicine quickly, “a variation said.

The storyline has a lot in common with pro-Trump messages that swim around the right-hand corners of the American blogosphere. There is a simple answer hidden from the public, a decisive figure, and perhaps an exaggeration of a half-baked statement that Trump said without thinking about which conspiracy theorists the spaces will fill in.

What Trump said in an interview with CNBC on January 22 was: “We have it completely under control. It is one person who comes from China and we have it under control. It will be fine. … We have a plan and we think it will be handled very well. “

Trump never said anything about America with a secret or accelerated drug. The drug in question, remdesivir, has not yet been proven effective. It was previously tested as a treatment for Ebola in the Congo and outperformed its competitors, but the manufacturers say it was useful against SARS and MERS, which are also coronaviruses.

The origin of the Chinese fake news can apparently be traced to a message on January 29 by the Chinese website Science Net. That piece summed up Jon Cohen’s article in Science, published on January 27, about possible existing drug combinations that might work against the corona virus, before his own exaggerations and rhetorical blooms are added – the ‘super drug’ monicker.

In reality, the Cohen article points to the apparent effectiveness of remdesivir in a study in mice, and a microbiologist once quotes it as “the most promising drug,” while emphasizing that it is unproven and not available in China.

Gilead, the California-based remdesivir maker, has issued a statement that the company “is actively engaged in discussions with researchers and clinicians in the United States and China about the ongoing outbreak of Wuhan coronavirus and the potential use of remdesivir as a research treatment.” Whether remdesivir is ultimately made available, and whether it is effective, does not depend on Trump or the CDC, but Gilead shares shot up 5 percent on the New York Stock Exchange on Monday.

Cohen, who has three decades of experience as a science writer and whose writing about coronavirus is being increasingly cited on Weibo, said by email: “I hear from people all over the world, including people from China, every day. Many have questions that I cannot answer. Some push their own theories. Some want me to play a doctor and want medical advice that I can’t give. Some are only concerned and want accurate information. “

