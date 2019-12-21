The crawl "Rise Of Skywalker" only referred to "Fortnite"

Loading...

(WARNING: Spoilers for The Rise of Skywalker can be found below.)

Star Wars: The Rise Of Skywalker is officially in theaters and completes the Skywalker saga. But it turned out that you had to be a gamer to get the full context for the film's opening scenes that should dominate the box office this weekend.

Part of the massive marketing plan for Rise of Skywalker was an in-game event in Fortnite, Epic's hugely popular Battle Royale game. In addition to special skins and other goodies, Fortnite hosted an event last weekend where a special clip from the now released film debuted in the game's Risky Reels.

Players who showed up to see it and director J.J. Abram's release of the clip also has a choice of her favorite color for the lightsaber in the game, which is pretty cool. This event was somewhat delayed by server problems that Epic had when a gaggle of players flooded Fortnite to watch the show. The event not only included the clip, but also some other presentation elements, including a monologue by Emperor Palpatine. He says the following during the event that you can find unofficial clips on YouTube:

The work of the generations is finally finished. The big bug is fixed. The day of victory is at hand. The day of revenge. The day of the Sith!

As Polygon notes, this threat was not found in the trailers shown on TV or in the film itself. The opening crawl from Rise of Skywalker says it quite clearly, referring to a message heard in Fortnite last week but nowhere else in the Star Wars universe:

The dead speak! The galaxy heard a mysterious broadcast, a threat from the VENGE in the dark voice of the late EMPIRE PALATINATE.

This was probably not intended – it is probably something that was recorded for Rise of Skywalker, but could not be recorded due to space or time constraints. For Fortnite gamers, however, there is a very strange additional context that the other Star Wars fans miss. Until reading.

(Via polygon)

