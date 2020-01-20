New Hampshire man strangled coyote to death after attacking child Monday morning, Kensington police chief Chief Scott Cain said attack on coyote of child under 2 years, was one of many in the surrounding communities. The first incident occurred around 8:40 a.m. in Hampton Falls, near the city limit of Kensington. Hamilton Falls police said someone driving on Drinkwater Road reported that a coyote had attacked their vehicle. then took off. About 20 minutes later, Kensington police received a report that a coyote had attacked a woman and her dogs at 3 Hemlock Road in Kensington. Police said the 62-year-old woman and her two dogs were on the porch three seasons at his home when the coyote approached and tried to get away. The woman’s dogs managed to open the sliding glass door and fought with the coyote on the porch. The woman was bitten by the coyote when she managed to get her two dogs into the house. The coyote tried to enter the victim’s house, but Cain said the woman managed to snap his head coyote in the door and the animal had taken off again. Around 11 a.m., Exeter police said they received a report that the same coyote had attacked a family who was walking on trails near the town line of Exeter / Kensington, according to Cain, the coyote approached the family and attacked an infant, grabbing the infant by their cloak. The child’s father then went into “defense mode,” Cain said, and grabbed the coyote by the throat and smothered him. The coyote managed to bite the man in the fight. New Hampshire Fish and Game officers have collected the remains of the coyote, which will be brought to Concord and tested for rabies. Cain said that Kensington’s wife aged 62 years old who had been bitten had been treated at Exeter Hospital and has already received the first round of the rabies vaccine. She will receive the second set of photos later this week. The woman’s dogs were treated by a veterinarian and each received a rabies vaccine. The coyote attack in Kensington occurred just less than 3 miles from the Massachusetts border.

A New Hampshire man strangled a coyote to death after he attacked his child Monday morning, according to Kensington police chief.

Chief Scott Cain said the coyote’s attack on the child, under the age of 2, was one of many in surrounding communities.

The first incident occurred around 8:40 am in Hampton Falls, near the city limit of Kensington.

Hampton Falls police said a person driving on Drinkwater Road reported that a coyote had attacked his vehicle and then taken off.

About 20 minutes later, Kensington police were informed that a coyote had attacked a woman and her dogs at 3 Hemlock Road in Kensington.

Police said the 62-year-old woman and her two dogs were on the porch three seasons at her home when the coyote approached and attempted to enter the porch.

The woman’s dogs managed to open the sliding glass door and fought with the coyote on the porch. The woman was bitten by the coyote when she managed to get her two dogs into the house.

The coyote attempted to enter the victim’s house, but Cain stated that the woman had managed to slam the coyote’s head in the door and that the animal had taken off again.

Then, around 11:00 a.m., Exeter police said they had received a report that the same coyote had attacked a family who was walking on trails near the city limit of Exeter / Kensington.

According to Cain, the coyote approached the family and attacked an infant, grabbing the infant by his coat.

The child’s father then went into “defense mode,” Cain explained, then grabbed the coyote by the throat and smothered him. The coyote managed to bite the man in the fight.

New Hampshire fishing and hunting officers have collected the remains of the coyote, which will be brought to Concord and tested for rabies.

Cain said the 62-year-old Kensington woman who had been bitten had been treated at Exeter Hospital and had already received the first round of the rabies vaccine. She will receive the second set of photos later this week.

The woman’s dogs were treated by a veterinarian and each received a rabies vaccine.

The coyote attack at Kensington occurred just under 6 kilometers from the Massachusetts border.

.