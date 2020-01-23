The court orders North Carolina to pay $ 102,000 in the event of a reallocation

RALEIGH, NC (AP) – The state of North Carolina has to pay the winning side over $ 102,000 in a recent restructuring case, and the outside expert who has been involved in the analysis of newly drawn district boundaries has ruled by state judges.

A three-judge panel addressed the bill to lawmakers accused of common cause, the Democratic Party and democratic voters.

The court kicked out dozens of State House and Senate districts signed in 2017, saying the Republicans had designed them with extreme partisan bias to keep the GOP in power.

Legislators approved new cards about two weeks later.

Wednesday’s order says that approximately $ 69,000 in taxpayers ‘money will go to the plaintiffs’ lawyers to cover the costs of carrying out the deposits and to pay their legal experts in July.

The rest goes to Stanford University law professor Nathaniel Persily, whom the judges hired to check the replacement cards.

Courts sometimes hire “arbitrators” like Persily to assess whether district boundaries comply with federal and state law.

The September 3 ruling was the first ruling on the abduction of partisans since the US Supreme Court ruled that federal judges had not made any business rulings on political abduction. But it was also said that the state courts could address the problem.