NEW ORLEANS – A 1978 law favoring Native American families in foster care and adoption procedures involving children from India received a second look on Wednesday from a federal court of appeal in New Orleans.

A panel of three judges from the 5th Circuit Court of Appeals in New Orleans confirmed the Indian Child Welfare Act in August in a 2-1 ruling.

Opponents of the law – including non-Indian families who wanted to adopt American Indian children – sought and received a hearing. On Wednesday, the 16 active judges were expected to hear arguments.

Emotions run high in the business. Tribal officials say that a loss in court can result in Indian children being lost to families and tribes, contributing to the erosion of tribal cultures. The other side consists of non-Indian families who say that their lives were shaken when they fought to adopt children. Among them are a Minnesota couple, plaintiffs in the case, who wanted to adopt a girl who had lived with them.

The legal arguments focus on issues of race and constitutional boundaries for the federal government.

Opponents of the law say it is an unconstitutional race-based violation of the powers of states to govern adoptions.

According to Judge James L. Dennis’ opinion in August, the US Supreme Court has long recognized that Congress has a broad power to regulate native American tribes. And it said that the definition of the Indian child’s act is not only based on race, because “under some tribal membership laws, suitability also applies to children without Indian blood, such as the descendants of former slaves of tribes who joined after they were freed, or the descendants of adopted white persons. “

Dennis wrote on behalf of himself and judge Jacques Wiener.

Opponents of the law cite a different opinion from Judge Priscilla Owen as part of their argument that the laws and regulations implementing it are an unconstitutional overrun by the federal government in state affairs.

Kevin McGill, The Associated Press