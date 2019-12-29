The couple who met at Dunkin & # 39; Donuts marries there 27 years later

Loading...

A couple married on Friday at the place they met 27 years earlier: at the Dunkin & # 39; Donuts in Massachusetts. Valérie Sneade and Jason Roy met in 1992 having coffee, but things didn't work out at the time. Roy promised his love to Sneade with a French vanilla coffee, but Sneade admits he said all the wrong things that day. Both Sneade and Roy married other people, they divorced and 25 years later, they reconnected in a theatrical performance. "Without regretting lost time, Valerie and Jason have chosen the same place to do well," Jim Rice, who officiated on Friday. wedding ceremony said. "Dreams really come true, even if it takes decades." Fast forward to 27 years later, and Sneade and Roy exchanged wedding vows at the same place in Dunkin & # 39; in front of approximately 50 family and friends who gathered for coffee and donuts Roy was visibly tearful when his future wife Sneade sang part of the song "Marry Me" as part of their vows just before she and Roy were declared male and female. Dunkin's location remained open Friday afternoon as the wedding vows were exchanged.

