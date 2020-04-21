The Cost Of F1 Interruption To Take Two Teams Of Sweating Bullets

Image: AlphaTauri Formula One

The 2020 Formula 1 season is already open for the coronavirus pandemic. A total of 9 grands prix have been canceled or postponed to this point, and things don’t look promising for at least some of the remaining 13 races. Each of the races that have been run are costly for teams, series, and drivers. Money for commercial rights is drying up, sponsors are not willing to pay for the cars that are hidden in the factory. Some groups are desperate.

The Red Bull Scuderia AlphaTauri secondary team is one of the most outspoken. “The contracts are designed in such a way that we lose revenue proportionally if the reasons are not met, because the amount agreed is reduced. If we do not win a grand prize, it will cost one and a half to two million [Euro],” team Franz Tost said in a recent discussion with motorsport.com.

While the French Grand Prix in June has not yet been removed from the calendar, it seems highly unlikely to continue, as France’s current lockdown orders extend into mid-May. It would be difficult to set up a race course in just one month, of course to allow the teams to receive enough time from now to ramp up to full order.

That leaves the Grand Austrian and British Grand Prix in July as the next potential starting point. For the stage, I don’t think F1 will even hit those destinations, but those in the sport remain optimistic.

“If we start racing in July, we’re going to have a black eye,” Tost continued. “If that is not the case, things will be very critical. If nothing comes up all year long, it will be a very critical affair. If you do not get anything, it is obviously an economic disaster.”

At the end of the grid, Williams F1 Deputy Chief Claire Williams was loud enough that even a partial 2020 season would be critical to his family’s fears. “We’re a little exposed for the moment …”, says Williams, “But I’m sure and I think we will get through this, I’m always eternally optimistic.”

Williams later went on to say, “We should do it when it’s safe to do so. But we have to run again. Our sports and prize money money where we end up in the builders position are so important to all.” our businesses, and trying to work out what we do if we run zero this year is very difficult. “

While it is reasonable to assume that Ferrari or Mercedes face the storm only lightly and can continue racing normally, it is obvious that smaller teams are desperate enough to race and receive their paycheck. The FIA ​​has already introduced cost-cutting measures for the 2021 season, including a budget limit and a 2020-spec car extension next season, but teams like AlphaTauri Scuderia or Williams Grand Prix Engineering cannot renders the other. by 2020, what will be good?

The big questions are still to be answered, and it’s hard to see this far in the future, but even if a partial season is racing, teams can afford the 18 to 20 million euros that have already been thrown in and nine reasons gone. a race Will sponsors be willing to attack long enough?

Yet there is a dark cloud hanging over this whole conversation. The result of this virus will last much longer than the virus itself. A massive economic depression around the world has been released, and it will take years to recover from it. In the last recession, Formula One has lost Honda, Toyota, BMW and Renault from their ranks. Many builders are already pushing for austerity measures, Mercedes perhaps the leader among them. How long will these OEMs and their sponsors continue to get the bill for such an ostensible visible strike?

If teams like Williams and AlphaTauri can’t survive, can Formula One survive?

